Building Your Wealth Dream Team – Part 2 (Podcast)

Duggan Bertsch is a team of experienced attorneys with extensive backgrounds in business, estate planning, litigation, and tax. We focus on relationships and view ourselves as strategic partners with our clients. We live by our core values of people, excellence, service, community, innovation, wellness, accountability, industry forefront, diversity, and integrity.

Join our host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exit and her guests Zac Ritchey, a Certified Planner and Managing Director of Private Wealth Asset Management's Omaha office, and Ben Goethel, Senior Wealth Strategist at Private Wealth, for Part 2 in this series. Gain valuable insights on evaluating your wealth management team as they discuss what the advisor should know about estate planning, tax issues, non-stock market risks, life insurance, custodians, reporting and much more. Tune in before selecting your Dream Team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.