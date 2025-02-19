ARTICLE
19 February 2025

Navigating New Tariffs Impacting The Renewable Energy Industry (Video)

The Trump administration has quickly imposed significant new tariffs. Tariffs on imports from China took effect on February 4, 2025, and additional tariffs are scheduled for imports from Canada and Mexico.
Chris A. Kolosov and Lisa Mays
Renewable energy companies already face a rapidly changing landscape marked by antidumping and countervailing duties and other trade actions. Join our international trade and energy attorneys to explore the impacts of these tariffs on the energy sector and how you can navigate them.

Key Topics:

  • Overview of new tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico and the potential impact on the energy sector.
  • Considerations for energy companies given existing AD/CVD solar, Section 301 and Section 201 tariffs.
  • Potential new AD/CVD tariffs on BESS.
  • Strategies for compliance and mitigating the impact of the tariffs.
  • Retaliatory actions by other countries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Chris A. Kolosov
Lisa Mays
