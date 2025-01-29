Democratic AGs Pour Support Into Limiting PFAS In Drinking Water

- A group of 18 Democratic AGs filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in American Water Works Association v. EPA (No. 24-1188) supporting the EPA's defense of its Final Rule establishing drinking water standards for certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances under the Safe Drinking Water Act.
- In the brief, the AGs argue that in passing the Rule—which expands nationwide drinking water protections, sets enforceable standards, and requires public water systems to test and treat drinking water—the EPA complied with the Act's procedural requirements, and that the Rule advances the Act's public health mandate.
- The AGs urge the court to dismiss the petitions challenging the Final Rule.
- We recently covered a lawsuit against PFAS manufacturers filed by Maryland, among other states who have taken similar actions.
