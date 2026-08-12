ARTICLE
12 August 2026

EU Publishes New FAQs On The PPWR

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The European Commission has released updated guidance on the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, addressing practical implementation challenges raised by stakeholders. With the regulation set to take effect in August 2026, companies face a compressed timeline to review the new FAQ document and ensure compliance, particularly regarding enforcement procedures, manufacturer responsibilities, and existing stock treatment.
European Union Environment
Jürgen Beninca,Armelle Sandrin-Deforge,Seth E. Engel
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jürgen Beninca’s articles from Jones Day are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Property industries
Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, International Law and Strategy topic(s)

With Regulation (EU) 2025/40 on packaging and packaging waste ("PPWR") set to become applicable on August 12, 2026, the European Commission has published further guidance in the form of an updated second edition of its Frequently Asked Questions document. Published last week, the revised FAQ document updates and replaces the first edition of March 30, 2026. According to the Commission, the new guidance addresses practical issues raised by stakeholders since the adoption of the PPWR.

As an interpretive and non-binding document, the FAQ complements the Commission's formally adopted guidance, the Commission Notice Guidance document for Regulation (EU) C/2026/3084, published on June 10, 2026, and repeatedly refers readers back to it.

Most notably, the revised FAQ document adds a dedicated section on enforcement in the period immediately following the PPWR's application date. It also refines the guidance on the manufacturer's role for transport packaging and unbranded packaging, as well as the treatment of existing stocks.

The revised FAQ, however, leaves some key gaps unresolved. For example, there is still no harmonized EU verification methodology for compliance with the Article 5(5) PFAS limits.

The short period between the publication of the revised FAQ and the start of the PPWR's applicability gives affected companies limited time to review the guidance. The publication falling during the European summer break further exacerbates the challenges for affected companies.

New EU FAQ shortly before the launch of the PPWR The European Commission has updated its FAQs on the PPWR, thereby providing companies with important clarifications. The new information concerns, amongst other things, dispatch boxes, stretch film and the recyclability of packaging.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jürgen Beninca
Jürgen Beninca
Photo of Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Photo of Bijan Tavakoli
Bijan Tavakoli
Photo of Seth E. Engel
Seth E. Engel
Photo of Aidan Lawes
Aidan Lawes
Photo of Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More