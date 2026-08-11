Minnesota States Extension Requests For PFAS Reporting Must Be Postmarked August 16, 2026

Reports on products containing intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that are sold in Minnesota are due September 15, 2026. Any manufacturer of a product manufactured after July 1, 2023, that is sold, offered for sale, or distributed in Minnesota and that contains intentionally added PFAS must report. A manufacturer includes the entity that produces the product, the entity that contracts production of the product under its brand or label, and the importer or first domestic distributor if the producer/brand owner has no U.S. presence. Requests for a reporting extension must be postmarked no later than August 16, 2026. As August 16, 2026, is a Sunday, manufacturers requesting an extension using a U.S. Post Office should be prepared to mail the request early enough to obtain a postmark of August 15, 2026. Requests must include the $300 fee in the form of a check. Reports for manufacturers receiving extensions will be due by December 14, 2026.

In its August 7, 2026, Daily Digest Bulletin, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) notes that the first user for a manufacturer registered in the PFAS Reporting Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM) will be designated as the company’s public contact and billing contact. According to MPCA, the public contact user may reassign those roles to other users registered under the company. MPCA states that contact information for each manufacturer’s designated public contact will be public data in PRISM. Manufacturers may use a compliance e-mail inbox, customer support e-mail, or company hotline phone number for public contact information. The responsible person’s name must be included, however.

As of August 10, 2026, 21,358 items are listed in PRISM. Since the function of each PFAS intentionally added to a product component must be reported, the items reported are greater than the number of products reported. When a manufacturer submits a report, MPCA will review the report, any chemical trade secret requests, and payment status before publishing the report in PRISM. MPCA states that stakeholders should expect delayed publishing times of submitted reports as the September 15, 2026, reporting due date approaches. MPCA states that it is prioritizing assisting users with support requests first and will then shift its focus to publishing reports. MPCA notes that once a user’s report status is “submitted” and the payment status is “complete,” “they have completed the initial reporting requirements and are compliant with reporting requirements.”