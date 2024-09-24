A Trip To The Dark Side – Venture Capital Down Rounds And Recaps (Podcast)

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Down round financings recently reached their highest levels in
15 years, leaving investors, growth-stage companies, and other
venture capital market participants searching for guidance and
clarity. Jones Day partners Tim Curry, Taylor Stevens, and
Alexandre Wibaux explain how down rounds work, and talk about what
affected parties need to know as we look toward 2025.