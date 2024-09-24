ARTICLE
24 September 2024

A Trip To The Dark Side – Venture Capital Down Rounds And Recaps (Podcast)

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Authors

Down round financings recently reached their highest levels in 15 years, leaving investors, growth-stage companies, and other venture capital market participants searching for guidance and clarity. Jones Day partners Tim Curry, Taylor Stevens, and Alexandre Wibaux explain how down rounds work, and talk about what affected parties need to know as we look toward 2025.

