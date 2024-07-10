ARTICLE
10 July 2024

Supreme Court's Chevron, Corner Post Decisions Could Delay Energy Investments, Spur Litigation

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore
Foley Hoag Partner and Senior Policy Director Basil Seggos recently spoke with Utility Dive on the uncertainty facing the energy sectorfollowing back-to-back U.S. Supreme Court decisions...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Basil Seggos
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Foley Hoag Partner and Senior Policy Director Basil Seggos recently spoke with Utility Dive on the uncertainty facing the energy sectorfollowing back-to-back U.S. Supreme Court decisions that limit federal agency authority for new rules and sharply extend the statute of limitations for filing suits for existing regulations under the Administrative Procedure Act. The Supreme Court struck down the Chevron doctrine in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and said plaintiffs can sue over regulations for up to six years after they are affected by them, instead of six years after they take effect, in Corner Post v. the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

"This is going to inject a heightened level of litigation in courts, extraordinary uncertainty in the coming years as to what is permissible and what is not as far as establishing rules and promulgating rules, and will likely hamstring an agency's ability to move quickly," said Seggos.

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Basil Seggos
Basil Seggos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More