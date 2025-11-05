On Demand Webinar – Succession Planning Strategies For Trucking Businesses

What's the future of your trucking company when you step away? Join us for a webinar with Shareholder Doug Marcello of our Trucking and Commercial Transportation group and Shareholder Wayne Pecht, co-chair of our Trusts and Estates group, on succession planning tailored for the trucking industry.

What you will learn:

Build a roadmap for a smooth transition: Learn why early planning and open communication are essential to protect the value of your company, minimize disruption, and ensure your legacy lives on, whether you pass the business to family, employees, or an outside buyer.

Balance business, financial, and personal goals: Gain practical insights into estate planning, income needs after a sale, and family dynamics, while also exploring the psychological side of stepping back from a business that may define your identity.

Evaluate successor options with confidence: Understand the advantages, challenges, and key considerations of different succession paths, from employee ownership and key leaders, to family members or third-party buyers so you can make informed, realistic decisions about the future.

This practical session will help you take the first steps toward a plan that protects your business, your people, and your legacy.

Watch Now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.