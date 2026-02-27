Supporting Families Through The Family Stays 5K

On February 28, runners and walkers will gather at Tech Green for the 12th Annual Family Stays 5K, hosted by the Zeta Omicron Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi at Georgia Tech.

The race features a modified Pi Mile course through campus, beginning and ending at Tech Green. It is open to all ages, is pet friendly, and serves as a 2026 AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual race option is also available, allowing participants to support the cause from anywhere.

The event benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Atlanta, which provides housing and essential support to families while their children receive medical care at local hospitals. For more than 40 years, Alpha Delta Pi has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities, and the Family Stays 5K is a key fundraiser supporting that mission.

Ward and Smith is proud to sponsor the Family Stays 5K. If you'll be in Atlanta and are interested in joining the race, click here.

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: Race Start @ 10:00 a.m. Location: Tech Green | Atlanta, GA

