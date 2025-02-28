ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Combining Trusts To Reduce Complexity And Costs Can Be Harder Than You Think (Podcast)

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
Complex clients often require equally intricate planning. Over time, these complexities can result in the establishment of multiple trusts for future generations. As children and grandchildren inherit these trusts.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Andrew M. Katzenstein and Caroline Robbins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Complex clients often require equally intricate planning. Over time, these complexities can result in the establishment of multiple trusts for future generations. As children and grandchildren inherit these trusts, it's common for them to approach their attorneys with the question: 'How can we simplify this?' For many planners, the immediate response is to explore the possibility of consolidating these trusts. In this episode of Trust Me, Andrew Katzenstein and Cary Robbins share their insights on the key considerations when combining trusts.

Combining Trusts To Reduce Complexity And Costs Can Be Harder Than You Think (Podcast)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andrew M. Katzenstein
Andrew M. Katzenstein
Photo of Caroline Robbins
Caroline Robbins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More