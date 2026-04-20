2020 Labor Day Wildfire Verdict Against PacifiCorp Reversed

Oregon's Court of Appeals reversed a jury verdict that held PacifiCorp liable for various wildfires that burned over Labor Day weekend of 2020. The case centered on four different wildfires: the 242 Fire, Echo Mountain Complex Fire, South Obenchain Fire, and Santiam Canyon Fire—spanning over 2,000 parcels separated by over 100 miles.

Plaintiffs who were affected by the fires brought a class action against PacifiCorp. The liability portion was tried first, and a jury determined that PacifiCorp "engaged in tortious acts or omissions in relation to certain of those wildfires...."

This liability verdict was reversed based on an erroneous jury instruction. The trial court had instructed the jury that it could "assume that the evidence at the trial applies to all class members." The instruction was deemed erroneous in the context of this class action "because certain evidence at trial, particularly related to causation, did not necessarily apply to every class member," held the Court of Appeals. Prejudice to PacifiCorp based on this error was established, and the verdict was reversed.

This decision has significant implications. First, this may not be the end of the liability appeals as plaintiffs could seek further review from Oregon's Supreme Court. Second, as reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, the damages portion of the case is ongoing and more than 160 damages trials have been scheduled through 2027. Some damages trials have already concluded. With liability now in doubt, these damages trials may be delayed further.

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