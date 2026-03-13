What To Do After Being Served With A Lawsuit: Steps To Protect Your Legal Rights

Being served with a lawsuit is one of the most stressful legal events a business or individual can face. Whether the claim involves a contract dispute, an employment matter, an intellectual property issue, or another legal challenge, the actions you take in the first few days can significantly shape the outcome of your case.

Acting quickly and strategically is essential. Courts impose strict deadlines, and missteps made early in litigation are often difficult — and sometimes impossible — to correct later. Below are the key steps to take immediately after being served with a lawsuit.

Steps to Take Immediately After Being Served with a Lawsuit

1. Contact an Attorney Right Away

Ignoring a lawsuit will not make it go away. In fact, failing to respond within the required timeframe can result in a default judgment — meaning the court may rule against you without ever hearing your side of the case. The moment you suspect a lawsuit is coming, or after you are served, you should contact an experienced litigation attorney. Getting counsel involved early puts you in the best legal position from day one and helps you avoid procedural mistakes that could undermine your defense.

2. Review the Summons and Complaint Carefully

The documents you receive will typically include a summons and a complaint. Together, they identify the court where the case was filed, the parties involved, the legal claims being asserted, the factual allegations supporting those claims, and the deadline by which you must respond. Reviewing these documents carefully — ideally with your attorney — is essential to understanding what is being alleged and how much time you have to act.

3. Preserve and Organize All Relevant Evidence

Once litigation begins, you have a legal obligation to preserve evidence. This is known as a "litigation hold." Relevant materials may include contracts and agreements, emails and text messages, internal communications, financial records, photographs or video, and personnel or business records. It is critical to preserve original documents in their native format. Deleting or destroying relevant information — even unintentionally — can lead to serious consequences, including court sanctions and adverse inferences against your position in the case.

4. Notify Your Insurance Carriers

Many lawsuits trigger coverage under existing insurance policies. General liability, professional liability, employment practices liability, and directors and officers (D&O) policies may all provide a defense. Insurance policies typically require prompt notice of claims or lawsuits. Failing to notify your insurer in a timely manner could result in a denial of coverage, even if the underlying claim would otherwise be covered.

5. Avoid Direct Communication with the Opposing Party

After being served, avoid any direct communication with the plaintiff or their attorney about the substance of the dispute. Statements made informally — over the phone, in emails, or in person — can later be used against you in litigation. All communications about the case should be routed through your attorney.

6. Avoid Discussing the Case Publicly or on Social Media

Statements made online can become evidence. This applies to social media posts, public comments, reviews, and even internal communications that could be discoverable. For businesses especially, it is important to limit who internally discusses the dispute and to document any internal conversations with care.

7. Maintain Your Credibility

Integrity matters in litigation. Judges and juries are attentive to the conduct of the parties throughout a case. While a lawsuit can be deeply frustrating, maintaining a consistent, honest, and professional posture — from the moment you are served through trial, if necessary — will almost always serve your interests better than an adversarial or reactive approach.

Frequently Asked Questions About Being Served with a Lawsuit

What happens if I ignore a lawsuit?

If you fail to respond to a lawsuit within the required timeframe, the plaintiff can request a default judgment. This means the court may enter a ruling against you — including an award of damages — without you having an opportunity to contest the claims.

How long do I have to respond after being served?

Response deadlines vary by jurisdiction, court, and the nature of the claims asserted. Failing to meet the applicable deadline can have serious consequences, including a default judgment. Your attorney can confirm the exact deadline that applies to your specific case.

Does being served with a lawsuit mean I will lose?

No. Being served means a claim has been filed against you — it does not mean liability has been established. Many lawsuits are successfully defended, settled favorably, or dismissed before trial. How you respond in the early stages of litigation can significantly affect the outcome.

Should I contact the plaintiff directly after being served?

Generally, no. Direct communications with the opposing party about the substance of the dispute can create evidentiary problems for your defense. All substantive discussions should be handled through legal counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.