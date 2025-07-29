Quick Guide To Administrative Hearings (Video)

Join the Litigators Lounge with Offit Kurman's Anders Sleight and Niall McMillan as they dive into the nuances of administrative proceedings versus typical civil court cases, focusing on the process, discovery limitations, appeal rights, and the importance of having legal counsel. Learn what to expect when facing actions from regulatory agencies and how to best navigate these hearings for a favorable outcome.

self

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.