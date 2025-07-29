ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Quick Guide To Administrative Hearings (Video)

OK
Offit Kurman

Contributor

Offit Kurman logo

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice. We maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests, and goals.

Explore Firm Details
Join the Litigators Lounge with Offit Kurman's Anders Sleight and Niall McMillan as they dive into the nuances of administrative proceedings versus typical civil court cases...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Niall McMillan and Anders Sleight

Join the Litigators Lounge with Offit Kurman's Anders Sleight and Niall McMillan as they dive into the nuances of administrative proceedings versus typical civil court cases, focusing on the process, discovery limitations, appeal rights, and the importance of having legal counsel. Learn what to expect when facing actions from regulatory agencies and how to best navigate these hearings for a favorable outcome.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Niall McMillan
Niall McMillan
Photo of Anders Sleight
Anders Sleight
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More