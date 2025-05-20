ARTICLE
20 May 2025

Massachusetts Court Denies Permanent Injunction In Chapter 93A Case: Insufficient Evidence Of Ongoing Or Future Violations

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
The Superior Court of Massachusetts recently weighed in on the necessity of entering a permanent injunction under Chapter 93A, Section 4, in Commonwealth v. Mega Life & Health Ins. Co. Following the court's entry...
United States Massachusetts Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
David G. Thomas and Angela C. Bunnell

The Superior Court of Massachusetts recently weighed in on the necessity of entering a permanent injunction under Chapter 93A, Section 4, in Commonwealth v. Mega Life & Health Ins. Co. Following the court's entry of findings of fact, rulings of law, and judgment in favor of the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth sought permanent injunctive relief to prohibit the defendants, along with their successors and related entities, from selling insurance products in Massachusetts. Despite finding in favor of the Commonwealth, the court declined to enter a permanent injunction, concluding that the Commonwealth had not presented sufficient evidence to justify its necessity.

To obtain a permanent injunction, a government litigant must demonstrate that the requested order promotes the public interest or, alternatively, that the relief sought will not adversely affect the public. Such relief is warranted only when there is evidence of ongoing harm from past unlawful conduct or a likelihood of future violations. In this case, the Commonwealth did not present evidence of recent or ongoing violations by the defendants. Instead, the trial evidence focused solely on violations that occurred between 2012 and 2018.

The court noted that it lacked information about the defendants' current market activities, business plans, or intentions to reenter the Massachusetts market. Without evidence of recent or ongoing misconduct or a clear indication of future violations, the court found no basis for issuing a permanent injunction. Accordingly, the request for injunctive relief was denied, as the court determined that such an order would have no appreciable impact on protecting consumers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David G. Thomas
David G. Thomas
Photo of Angela C. Bunnell
Angela C. Bunnell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More