Rose Discusses Pryor Cashman's Double-Digit Revenue And Profit Growth In 2024

Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner, David Rose, was featured in The New York Law Journal discussing the firm's strong financial performance and its continued commitment to the midmarket model.

In the article, "Leveraging Its Midmarket Focus, Pryor Cashman Posted Double-Digit Increases in Revenue, Profits in 2024," it was noted that Pryor Cashman posted strong financial results in 2024, with an 11.5% increase in revenue and 18.2% growth in net revenue. David underscored how the firm's size and structure adds to its unique position:

"We really like the midsize model and ... what it represents and the value proposition to clients and the professional proposition it offers to lawyers."

He added that, while the firm is often seen as a major player, its operational philosophy is intentionally distinct:

"While we might be considered by many to be Big Law, we consider ourselves mid-law really, actually, in how we think about client service, in the way we think about growth, in the terms of economics, in terms of rates, but also managing cost structure."

David also shared his thoughts on the firm's ongoing appeal to top legal talent with its recent hires, including a new partner joining the firm from the U.S. Attorney's Office:

"You only get to leave the government once, for the most part. It's really gratifying to see people of that caliber view the midmarket model as the place to land when they do." "When people talk about the death of a midsize firm, we really will defy that."

And looking ahead, David says:

"Our practices are busy. We have some things coming down the line that is really strong in litigation."

Read the full article using the link below.