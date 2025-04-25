Decoding Appeals, Episode 6: Mastering Appeals From Day One (Video)

self

Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings to in-house counsel our insights and expertise from the front lines of the appellate courts. Throughout this short video series, we break down the nuances of appellate advocacy, sharing tips and lessons we've learned to help companies' in-house legal teams understand the complexities of the appeals process.

In this episode, Eddy Salcedo and Owen Wolfe emphasize the importance of involving appellate lawyers early in the trial process to protect appeal rights. The episode covers key topics like preserving arguments, understanding interlocutory appeal opportunities, and crafting compelling briefs that highlight the case's significance. Tune in for strategic insights into structuring your appeal, from preservation at the outset to focusing the brief and preparing for oral argument.

Originally published 31 March 2025

