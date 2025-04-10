ARTICLE
10 April 2025

Pryor Cashman Secures Asylum Victory For Pro Bono Client

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce a major pro bono victory for Gilmer Lopez-Garcia, whose asylum application was granted following years of legal advocacy.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Matthew Lamb
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce a major pro bono victory for Gilmer Lopez-Garcia, whose asylum application was granted following years of legal advocacy.

After successfully appealing the initial denial of his asylum application to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals—where the court vacated the denial due to clearly erroneous factual findings—a new hearing was held before an Immigration Judge. The Immigration Judge ruled in favor of Mr. Lopez-Garcia, acknowledging the extraordinary circumstances he faced which justified his delay in applying for asylum. The Department of Homeland Security waived any appeal, ensuring a final resolution in Mr. Lopez-Garcia's favor.

Pryor Cashman Counsel Matthew Lamb, a member of the Litigation Group, has represented Mr. Lopez-Garcia since 2017.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Lamb
Matthew Lamb
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More