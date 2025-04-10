Pryor Cashman Secures Asylum Victory For Pro Bono Client

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce a major pro bono victory for Gilmer Lopez-Garcia, whose asylum application was granted following years of legal advocacy.

After successfully appealing the initial denial of his asylum application to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals—where the court vacated the denial due to clearly erroneous factual findings—a new hearing was held before an Immigration Judge. The Immigration Judge ruled in favor of Mr. Lopez-Garcia, acknowledging the extraordinary circumstances he faced which justified his delay in applying for asylum. The Department of Homeland Security waived any appeal, ensuring a final resolution in Mr. Lopez-Garcia's favor.

Pryor Cashman Counsel Matthew Lamb, a member of the Litigation Group, has represented Mr. Lopez-Garcia since 2017.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.