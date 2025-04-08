Thomas Hosts American College Of Trial Lawyers Podcast Episode With Guest Neil Eggleston

Taft Columbus partner Dave Thomas hosted his first episode of the 11th season of the "Trial Tested" podcast for The American College of Trial Lawyers, released on April 3. In this episode, Thomas was joined by former White House Counsel Neil Eggleston. Eggleston discusses his journey from growing up in Indiana to clerking for Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger and eventually serving as White House Counsel during the Obama administration. He reflects on his early experiences in Washington, including his role in the Iran-Contra investigation and later involvement in the Clinton administration.

To listen to the full episode, visit here.

Thomas is a fellow in The American College of Trial Lawyers and is listed in Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in white-collar crime and government investigations. As a partner in Taft's Compliance, Investigations, and White Collar Defense practice group, he advises and represents companies, executives, public officials, health care providers, and other professionals subject to state and federal investigations and prosecutions.

