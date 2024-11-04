ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Thomas Hosts American College Of Trial Lawyers Podcast Episode About Election Law

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
Taft Columbus partner Dave Thomas hosted an episode of the "Trial Tested" podcast for The American College of Trial Lawyers, released on Oct. 31.
United States Law Department Performance
Photo of David H. Thomas
Authors

Taft Columbus partner Dave Thomas hosted an episode of the "Trial Tested" podcast for The American College of Trial Lawyers, released on Oct. 31.

In this episode, Thomas and attorney Kevin Hamilton discuss the evolving legal landscape of elections. Hamilton clarifies the distinction between a recount and an election contest, while also addressing the litigation strategies and challenges seen in recent election cycles. The timely conversation delves into complex issues such as redistricting, voter rights and suppression efforts, and restrictions on absentee ballots – especially in marginalized communities. The conversation emphasizes the vital role of the judiciary in resolving election-related litigation.

To listen to the full episode, visit here.

Thomas is a fellow in The American College of Trial Lawyers and is listed in Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in white-collar crime and government investigations. As a partner in Taft's Compliance, Investigations, and White Collar Defense practice group, he advises and represents companies, executives, public officials, health care providers, and other professionals subject to state and federal investigations and prosecutions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David H. Thomas
David H. Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More