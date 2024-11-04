Thomas Hosts American College Of Trial Lawyers Podcast Episode About Election Law

Taft Columbus partner Dave Thomas hosted an episode of the "Trial Tested" podcast for The American College of Trial Lawyers, released on Oct. 31.

In this episode, Thomas and attorney Kevin Hamilton discuss the evolving legal landscape of elections. Hamilton clarifies the distinction between a recount and an election contest, while also addressing the litigation strategies and challenges seen in recent election cycles. The timely conversation delves into complex issues such as redistricting, voter rights and suppression efforts, and restrictions on absentee ballots – especially in marginalized communities. The conversation emphasizes the vital role of the judiciary in resolving election-related litigation.

To listen to the full episode, visit here.

Thomas is a fellow in The American College of Trial Lawyers and is listed in Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in white-collar crime and government investigations. As a partner in Taft's Compliance, Investigations, and White Collar Defense practice group, he advises and represents companies, executives, public officials, health care providers, and other professionals subject to state and federal investigations and prosecutions.

