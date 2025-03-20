Enforcement Of Foreign Judgments Laws And Regulations USA 2025

1.1 Please set out the various regimes applicable to recognising and enforcing judgments in your jurisdiction and the names of the countries to which such special regimes apply.

2.1 Absent any applicable special regime, what is the legal framework under which a foreign judgment would be recognised and enforced in your jurisdiction?

The United States is not a party to any treaty on the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments, nor is there a federal, nationwide law governing foreign judgments. Hence, enforcement of foreign judgments is governed by the local laws of the individual states. These state laws share certain principles. For example, the principle of comity generally requires giving foreign judgments deference. As the U.S. Supreme Court held in Hilton v. Guyot, 159 U.S. 113 (1895), "where there has been opportunity for a full and fair trial abroad before a court of competent jurisdiction, conducting the trial upon regular proceedings, after due citation or voluntary appearance of the defendant, and under a system of jurisprudence likely to secure an impartial administration of justice", the merits of the case "should not ... be tried afresh" in an enforcement action. Id. at 202–3. The courts treat foreign arbitration awards more favourably than foreign judgments because the U.S. is a party to the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards ("New York Convention"), the Inter-American Convention on International Commercial Arbitration ("Panama Convention"), and the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States ("ICSID Convention").

Most states, including New York, Florida, and Texas, have enacted a version of the Uniform Foreign Money Judgments Recognition Act of 1962 (the "1962 Uniform Act"), which provides for an expedited procedure to enforce foreign money judgments. Some states, including California and the District of Columbia, have enacted a version of the revised 2005 Uniform Foreign-Country Money Judgments Recognition Act (the "2005 Uniform Act") (together with the 1962 Uniform Act, the "Uniform Acts"). Individual state statutes modelled on one of the Uniform Acts and interpretative case law can differ.

2.2 What constitutes a 'judgment' capable of recognition and enforcement in your jurisdiction?

The Uniform Acts apply to specified foreign judgments that grant or deny recovery of a sum of money. The Acts do not apply to non-money judgments, e.g., judgments for declaratory or injunctive relief, judgments for taxes, fines or other penalties, or judgments "for divorce, support, or maintenance, or other judgment[s] rendered in connection with domestic relations". See 1962 Uniform Act § 1(2); 2005 Uniform Act § 3(a)–(b); see also N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5301(b); Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 1715(a)–(b). However, a judgment not covered by a Uniform Act might still be enforceable. The Restatement (Third) of Foreign Relations Law § 481(1) (Am. Law Inst. 1987) has a broader scope than the Uniform Acts and is persuasive authority in many states. It provides that foreign judgments "establishing or confirming the status of a person, or determining interests in property" are also entitled to recognition.

Consistent with generally recognised rules of comity, both Uniform Acts provide that a foreign judgment must be: (i) final; (ii) conclusive; and (iii) enforceable in its country of origin. See 1962 Uniform Act § 2; 2005 Uniform Act § 3(a)(2); N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5302; Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 1715(a)(2); Fla. Stat. § 55.603 (2023); Pilkington Bros. P.L.C. v. AFG Indus. Inc., 581 F. Supp. 1039, 1045 (D. Del. 1984). Under the 1962 Uniform Act, a foreign judgment is "final" even if an appeal is pending or possible. See 1962 Uniform Act § 2. However, as a practical matter, a U.S. court will often stay proceedings if an appeal is pending. See, e.g., N.Y. C.P.L.R. §§ 5302, 5306; Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 1720; Fla. Stat. §§ 55.603, 55.607 (2015). A foreign money judgment is "conclusive" between the parties to the extent it grants or denies recovery of a sum of money. See, e.g., N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5303; Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 1715(a); Fla. Stat. §§ 55.602(2), 55.603 (2023). To determine if a foreign judgment is enforceable in its home jurisdiction, a U.S. court will examine the laws of that jurisdiction. See Sea Trade Maritime Corp. v. Coutsodontis, 21 N.Y.S. 3d 887, 887 (N.Y. App. Div. 2016); Soc'y of Lloyd's v. Sumerel, No. 2:06-cv-329-FtM- 29DNF, 2007 WL 2114381, at *5 (M.D. Fla. July 20, 2007).

The required form of a foreign judgment eligible for recognition varies from state to state and local rules must be consulted. New York, for example, requires an authenticated copy of the foreign judgment and an English translation of the judgment accompanied by an affidavit by the translator. See N.Y. C.P.L.R. §§ 2101(b), 5402(a).

2.3 What requirements (in form and substance) must a foreign judgment satisfy in order to be recognised and enforceable in your jurisdiction?

Under the Uniform Acts, a judgment must either award or deny the recovery of money, be final and conclusive, and be enforceable in its home country. See 1962 Uniform Act § 3; 2005 Uniform Act § 3(a)(2).

Section 6 of the 2005 Uniform Act requires the judgment creditor to initiate legal proceedings against the debtor. In 2021, New York's Uniform Foreign Country Money Judgments Recognition Act was amended to provide that a request for recognition of a foreign judgment should be raised by filing either a complaint or a motion for summary judgment in lieu of a complaint. N.Y. C.P.L.R. 5303(b). If recognition is sought within an existing proceeding, "the issue of recognition may be raised by counterclaim, cross-claim or affirmative defense". N.Y. C.P.L.R. 5303(c).

A petitioner who files a motion for summary judgment in lieu of a complaint under N.Y. C.P.L.R. 3213 must attach a summons, notice of motion, affirmation, affidavits, exhibits, and a memorandum of law. The petitioner must authenticate the foreign judgment in compliance with federal law, such as Fed. R. Civ. P. 44 or Fed. R. Evid. 902(3), or the law of New York. The authenticated judgment should be filed within 90 days from the authentication date. The petitioner must submit a Request for Judicial Intervention promptly.

Under certain circumstances, the petitioner must furnish additional documentation to the court. A certified English translation is required if the judgment was issued in a foreign language. Unless apparent from the judgment itself, the petitioner must present an affidavit, in English, from a legal expert in the judgment's home jurisdiction that the judgment is final, conclusive, and enforceable in the home jurisdiction. The authorities cited by the expert, translated if necessary, must be provided. See Sea Trade Mar. Corp. v. Coutsodontis, 978 N.Y.S.2d 115, 117–18 (App. Div. 2013); John R. Higgitt, Supplementary Practice Commentaries, N.Y. C.P.L.R. 3213, at 704–05 (Supp. 2020).

2.4 What (if any) connection to the jurisdiction is required for your courts to accept jurisdiction for recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment?

A U.S. court must generally have: (1) personal jurisdiction over the judgment debtor or jurisdiction over the judgment debtor's assets; and (2) subject matter jurisdiction over the action. The precise formulation of the standard for personal jurisdiction varies from state to state. The touchstone is whether the debtor has "minimum contacts" with the forum state "such that maintenance of the suit does not offend traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice". See Int'l Shoe Co. v. Wash., 326 U.S. 310, 316 (1945) (internal quotation marks omitted). In New York, a judgment creditor does not need to establish personal jurisdiction over the judgment debtor if the judgment debtor's assets are located in the state. Similarly, other states require personal jurisdiction over the judgment debtor or the debtor's property in order to recognise and enforce a foreign judgment in their state. See, e.g., Arbor Farms, LLC v. GeoStar Corp., 305 Mich. App. 374, 382-83 (Mich. Ct. App. 2014); Restatement (Third) of Foreign Relations Law § 481 cmt. h (1987). A judgment debtor can waive the defence of lack of personal jurisdiction.

Subject matter jurisdiction is mainly a federal court issue because the federal courts have limited subject matter jurisdiction that is specified in federal law. State trial courts have general jurisdiction. The federal courts are only available for foreign judgment enforcement if there is diversity jurisdiction (i.e., the claim exceeds $75,000 and the parties are citizens of different states) or federal question jurisdiction (i.e., the claim arises under U.S. federal law). See 28 U.S.C. §§ 1331–1332. Even if a federal court has jurisdiction, local state law applies to substantive issues.

Parties seeking to enforce foreign arbitral awards in the U.S. will face variations in procedural and jurisdictional regulations, dictated by both treaty obligations and statutory provisions (in particular, the Federal Arbitration Act ("FAA")).

2.5 Is there a difference between recognition and enforcement of judgments? If so, what are the legal effects of recognition and enforcement respectively?

"Recognition" and "enforcement" are distinct concepts in U.S. practice. A party seeking to enforce a foreign judgment must assert a claim in federal or state court to have the judgment "recognised" – in other words, converted into a U.S. judgment and thus considered res judicata (claim preclusive) with respect to other actions between the parties in the recognising jurisdiction. A judicially recognised foreign judgment is enforceable as a domestic judgment and entitled to full faith and credit in other U.S. courts. See Nadd v. Le Credit Lyonnais, S.A., 804 So.2d 1226, 1231–33 (Fla. 2001). The judgment can be enforced against assets over which the enforcing court has jurisdiction.

2.6 Briefly explain the procedure for recognising and enforcing a foreign judgment in your jurisdiction.

Generally, a party must seek recognition either by commencing a new action or through a counterclaim, cross-claim, or affirmative defence in a pending action. See, e.g., N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5303; Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 1718. Some states, like New York, allow a party to seek an expedited judgment recognising a foreign judgment. See N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5303. The party must establish that the foreign judgment is final, conclusive, and enforceable in its country of origin. See Osorio v. Dole Food Co., 665 F. Supp. 2d 1307, 1323-24 (S.D. Fla. 2009), aff'd sub nom. Osorio v. Dow Chem. Co., 635 F.3d 1277 (11th Cir. 2011). This is typically accomplished by presenting a certified copy of the foreign judgment, an official translation, and a witness statement from a lawyer from the foreign jurisdiction explaining that the judgment is authentic and final. See Fed. R. Civ. P. 44(a)(2) (requirements for authenticating a foreign record). Assuming there are no disputes of material fact, the court will decide whether the foreign judgment may be recognised as a legal question (i.e., without a jury). The court recognises the foreign judgment by entering a local judgment on it.

2.7 On what grounds can recognition/enforcement of a judgment be challenged? When can such a challenge be made?

A defendant can oppose the recognition of a foreign judgment by raising defences based on comity. For example, U.S. courts will not recognise foreign judgments where doing so would be "prejudicial to the interests" of the U.S., Vertiv, Inc. v. Wayne Burt PTE, Ltd., 92 F.4th 169, 182 (3rd Cir. 2024), or where a foreign judgment was "obtained in a manner that did not accord with the basics of due process", Bank Melli Iran v. Pahlavi, 58 F.3d 1406, 1410 (9th Cir. 1995); see also Restatement (Third) of the Foreign Relations Law of the United States § 482(1) (1987) ("A court in the United States may not recognize a judgment of the court of a foreign state if ... the judgment was rendered under a judicial system that does not provide impartial tribunals or procedures compatible with due process of law..."). Due process is generally satisfied if the foreign court had personal jurisdiction over the defendant and the defendant had notice and the opportunity to defend against the plaintiff's claims before an impartial tribunal. Hilton, 159 U.S. at 205–06; de Csepel v. Republic of Hungary, 714 F.3d 591, 607 (D.C. Cir. 2013). While U.S. courts do not require that the laws and procedures of the rendering nation be identical to those in the U.S., courts will examine if the foreign procedures are "fundamentally fair". Soc'y of Lloyd's v. Ashenden, 233 F.3d 473, 477 (7th Cir. 2000) (internal quotation marks omitted).

Each state that has adopted one of the Uniform Acts has also adopted mandatory and discretionary grounds to refuse recognition of a foreign judgment. These vary by state. For example, New York courts must refuse to recognise a foreign judgment if: (1) the judgment was "rendered under a judicial system [which] does not provide impartial tribunals or procedures compatible with the requirements of due process of law"; (2) "the foreign court did not have personal jurisdiction over the defendant"; or (3) "the foreign court did not have jurisdiction over the subject matter". N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5304(a)(1)-(3). New York courts can also refuse enforcement on nine discretionary grounds. N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5304(b). These include: (1) the judgment debtor failed to receive notice of the proceedings in the foreign court in sufficient time to allow for defences; (2) the judgment was obtained by fraud that deprived the losing party of an adequate opportunity to present its case; (3) the judgment (or the cause of action or claim for relief) is repugnant to New York or U.S. public policy; (4) the judgment conflicts with another final and conclusive judgment; (5) the proceeding in the foreign country violated an agreement between the parties establishing a process other than a proceeding in a foreign court; (6) in the case of jurisdiction based on personal service, the foreign court was "a seriously inconvenient forum" for the trial of the action; (7) the judgment was rendered "in circumstances that raise substantial doubt about the integrity of the rendering courts with respect to the judgment"; (8) the specific proceeding in the foreign court leading to the judgment "was not compatible with the requirements of due process of law"; or (9) the cause of action resulted in a defamation judgment obtained in a jurisdiction outside the U.S., unless the U.S. court determines that the defamation law applied in the foreign court "provided at least as much protection for freedom of speech and press" as would be provided by the U.S. and New York constitutions. N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5304(b).

U.S. courts are likely to deny recognition of a foreign judgment if it was rendered by a judicial system that failed to provide due process. See Burrell v. Armijo,456 F.3d 1159, 1171, 1173 (10th Cir. 2006); Int'l Transactions, Ltd. v. Embotelladora Agral Regiomontana, S.A., 347 F.3d 589, 593–96 (5th Cir. 2003). The courts will also deny recognition if the judgment violates U.S. public policy, although this standard is high and rarely met (Sarl Louis Feraud Int'l v. Viewfinder, Inc., 489 F.3d 474, 479–80 (2nd Cir. 2007)). A foreign judgment only violates public policy if it is directly contrary to a fundamental U.S. policy, or violates the most basic notions of U.S. morality and justice (Sung Hwan Co., Ltd. v. Rite Aid Corp., 850 N.E. 2d 647, 650 (N.Y. 2006) (internal citation omitted)); see also Hyundai Securities Co., Ltd. v. Lee, 232 Cal. App. 4th 1379, 1390-91 (Cal. App. 2 Dist., 2015). For example, a foreign judgment that impinges on an individual's freedom of religion, speech, press, or assembly – as outlined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution – may be found to be repugnant to U.S. public policy and therefore subject to non-recognition. In this regard, a New York state court refused to recognise an English libel judgment on the ground that doing so would impinge on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of freedom of speech and press (Bachchan v. India Abroad Publ'n Inc., 154 Misc. 2d 228, 235 (N.Y. Sup. Ct. 1992)).

A party that seeks to avoid recognition of a foreign judgment must show an applicable ground for non-recognition. See 2005 Uniform Act § 4(d). The party may raise such grounds as defences to a recognition action.

Counsel should consult the laws of the individual states, as each state that has adopted a version of the Uniform Acts has varying mandatory and discretionary bases for non-recognition of a foreign judgment.

2.8 What, if any, is the relevant legal framework applicable to recognising and enforcing foreign judgments relating to specific subject matters?

As noted in questions 2.1 and 2.2 above, the Uniform Acts apply to money judgments; they do not apply to foreign judgments for taxes, fines, penalties, or domestic relations.

Because taxes, fines, and monetary penal judgments raise revenue for public purposes and are generally considered to be matters of public law, they are outside of the scope of recognition and enforcement of judgments in private civil suits. See Restatement (Third) of Foreign Relations Law § 483, n.3 (1987) (noting that "[u]nless required to do so by treaty, no state enforces the penal judgments of other states"). As a general rule, the U.S. adheres to the concept that the courts of one nation will not enforce the penal laws of another nation. See Huntington v. Attrill, 146 US 657, 673–74 (1892); Yahoo! Inc. v. La Ligue Contre Le Racisme Et L'Antisemitisme, 433 F.3d 1199, 1218-19 (9th Cir. 2006). Courts must determine whether the nature of a money judgment is remedial. If a money judgment is directed to a private individual, and does not stand to redress a public wrong, recognition can be sought in the U.S. See, e.g., Plata v. Darbun Enters., Inc., No. D062517, 2014 WL 341667, at *5 (Cal. Ct. App. 2014).

By contrast, while the Uniform Acts do not require recognition of domestic relations judgments (see, e.g., 2005 Uniform Act § 3(b)(3)), such judgments may be recognised under common law principles of comity. Several federal statutes and international agreements also facilitate the recognition of domestic relations judgments across borders. These include the International Support Enforcement Act, 42 U.S.C. § 659a (1996), the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, the 1993 Hague Convention on Protection of Children and Cooperation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption, the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, and the Uniform Interstate Family Support Act.

Certain types of foreign arbitration awards are enforceable under treaties. For instance, the New York and Panama Conventions require U.S. courts to honour an agreement to arbitrate and the resulting award (with certain exceptions) and the ICSID Convention establishes the legal framework for the settlement of investment arbitrations between foreign investors and sovereign states.

2.9 What is your court's approach to recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment when there is: (a) a conflicting local judgment between the parties relating to the same issue; or (b) local proceedings pending between the parties?

Courts in states with statutes modelled on the Uniform Acts may decline to recognise a foreign judgment if it "conflicts with another final and conclusive judgment". See, e.g., N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5304(b)(4). In general, the later of the two inconsistent judgments will be recognised by a U.S. court; however, courts have the discretion to recognise the earlier judgment or neither one. Restatement (Third) of Foreign Relations Law § 482 cmt. g (1987).

Local proceedings already pending between the parties can affect how a foreign judgment is treated. Some states, like New York and California, allow parties seeking enforcement of foreign judgments in pending state actions to raise the issue as a counterclaim, cross-claim or affirmative defence seeking preclusive recognition. See N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 5303(c); Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 1718(b). Other states, like Texas, require a party seeking to enforce a foreign judgment to file an authenticated copy of the judgment with the court in lieu of commencing a separate action. See Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. § 36.0041.

2.10 What is your court's approach to recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment when there is a conflicting local law or prior judgment on the same or a similar issue, but between different parties?

When the foreign court's judgment conflicts with U.S. statutory or case law, a court in the proper circumstances may refuse to recognise the foreign judgment on public policy grounds. See Ohno v. Yasuma, 723 F.3d 984,1003 (9th Cir. 2013) at 1003–04 (discussing cases). However, as noted above, the courts apply a high standard to the public policy defence. A foreign judgment does not automatically offend U.S. public policy merely because it conflicts with local law. See Sarl Louis Feraud Int'l, 489 F.3d at 479–80.

2.11 What is your court's approach to recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment that purports to apply the law of your country?

The fact that the foreign court applied either U.S. federal law or state law when rendering its judgment would not result in the examination of the merits of the judgment by the court where recognition or enforcement is sought. This is true even if a party asserts that the foreign court incorrectly applied U.S. law.

2.12 Are there any differences in the rules and procedure of recognition and enforcement between the various states/regions/provinces in your country? Please explain.

As discussed above in question 2.1, each U.S. jurisdiction has its own law on foreign judgments and it is therefore critical to evaluate the law of the state where recognition and enforcement are sought. Most states have statutes based on the Uniform Acts, but with various differences. Some states continue to follow Hilton's common law approach. Each state's rules are different. For example, Florida courts and those of a few other states have the statutory discretion to refuse to recognise a foreign judgment if the foreign jurisdiction would not reciprocate by recognising a Florida judgment. See, e.g., Fla. Stat. Ann. § 55.605(2)(g). New York and California law do not include such "non-reciprocity" as a statutory basis for non-recognition.

2.13 What is the relevant limitation period to recognise and enforce a foreign judgment?

Each state has its own statute of limitations. The 1962 Uniform Act does not specify a statute of limitations; states adopting this act typically apply either the state's general statute of limitations or the statute of limitations for enforcing domestic judgments. In contrast, the 2005 Uniform Act includes a statute of limitations, indicating that a party seeking recognition of a foreign judgment must initiate legal proceedings within the earlier of either: (a) the period during which the foreign judgment is effective in the foreign country; or (b) 15 years from the date it becomes effective there. Some states that have adopted the 2005 Uniform Act impose different time constraints. For example, California mandates that "[a]n action to recognize a foreign-country judgment shall be commenced within the earlier of the time during which the foreign-country judgment is effective in the foreign country or 10 years from the date that the foreign-country judgment became effective in the foreign country" (Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 1721). Recent amendments in New York specify that if there is no enforcement limitation in the country of origin, recognition must be sought within 20 years from the date the judgment became effective in the foreign country. N.Y. C.P.L.R. § 211(b).