Kansas Federal Court Declines To Revisit Motion For Summary Judgment Order In EEOC Lawsuit And Rejects Interlocutory Appeal Request By Employer

Duane Morris Takeaways: A Federal Judge in Kansas recently refused a request for reconsideration of summary judgment and a request for interlocutory appeal on the correct legal standard for hostile work environment claims post-Muldrow v. City of St. Louis, Mo. In EEOC v. Chipotle Services, LLC, Case No. 23-CV-2439 (D. Kan. Feb. 10, 2025) (linked here), Judge Kathryn H. Vratil of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas found that appellate review of the Muldrow standard used at summary judgment likely would not affect the case substantially, but rather lead to delay before the case would proceed in the same manner regardless of a decision by the Tenth Circuit. The opinion also rejected the employer's motion for reconsideration to rehash arguments it should have made on summary judgment – in the Court's view, an inappropriate use of a motion for reconsideration. This decision not only highlights the importance of timely arguments made at the appropriate stage of litigation, but also counsels employers to analyze and balance the potential outcomes of motions with the time and costs associated with non-dispositive or only partially dispositive motions.

Case Background

Areej Saifan, a Muslim woman, and former Chipotle crew member, alleged in a Charge of Discrimination that she experienced religious harassment from a co-worker during her employment. Saifan alleges that a co-worker repeatedly asked to see Saifan's hair, which was covered by hijab, and on at least one occasion, the co-worker physically pulled on the hijab, partially uncovering Saifan's hair. Saifan resigned the next day. After investigating the Charge, the EEOC filed suit on behalf of Ms. Saifan against Chipotle alleging that Chipotle (1) subjected Saifan to unlawful religious harassment, (2) constructively discharged her, and (3) retaliated against her for reporting religious harassment.

Chipotle filed a motion for summary judgment on all three of the EEOC's Title VII claims but was unsuccessful on all counts.

On December 17, 2024, defendant filed two motions, asking the Court to (1) reconsider its order on defendant's summary judgment motion, and (2) certify an interlocutory appeal.

The Court's Ruling

Judge Vratil dismissed defendant's motion for reconsideration as "simply a rehash of arguments that it made or could have made on summary judgment." Slip Op. at 5. The Court rejected each of Defendant's positions as an argument that "it [Defendant] could have raised in summary judgment briefing and chose not to." Id. at 8. The Court found that Chipotle had not met its burden of showing an intervening change in the controlling law, availability of new evidence, or the need to correct clear error or prevent manifest injustice as is required by the local Kansas rules.

Judicial economy also took center stage in this ruling when the Court denied the motion to certify its Memorandum and Order for immediate appeal, finding that an interlocutory appeal would not materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation. While the question of whether Muldrow changed the legal standard for hostile work environment is a controlling question of law, the Court determined that Chipotle failed to establish that the Tenth Circuit would likely dispose or affect the EEOC's claims for trial. As such, an interlocutory appeal would only delay, rather than expedite or eliminate trial.

Implications For Employers

Employers often may want to fight a non-dispositive decision that feels unfair. However, this decision counsels employers to consider the implications of motions practice before proceeding if the requested outcome would not materially change the future of the case.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.