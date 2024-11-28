41 Up For Review: Is The WIAA A State Actor? (Podcast)

James and Caleb dive into the 2024–25 term of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, previewing four cases set for oral argument in September and October.

James and Caleb dive into the 2024–25 term of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, previewing four cases set for oral argument in September and October. Topics include the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act, the Wisconsin Public Records Law, appellate procedure, and a high schooler's effort to secure a state wrestling title despite the WIAA suspending him from competition.

