Contingency Fees Explained: What You Need To Know

When a law firm operates on a contingency fee basis, its compensation depends on the outcome of the case. Contingency fee arrangements typically mean that attorneys receive a percentage of the settlement or judgment awarded to the client. Therefore, a client rejecting a great settlement offer can present significant challenges. The firm must navigate this situation carefully, balancing its financial interests, ethical obligations, and the client's autonomy.

How Do You Effectively Communicate the Value of an Offer?

For attorneys setting up a contingency fee arrangement, the first necessary step is to ensure that the client fully understands the terms of the arrangement. This involves a thorough explanation of the settlement terms, including the financial amount, any non-monetary components, and the potential risks and benefits of accepting versus rejecting the offer. The law firm should provide a clear comparison of the proposed settlement with the potential outcomes of going to trial, considering factors such as the probability of success, potential damages awarded, and the time and emotional costs involved.

It's crucial for the firm to communicate that while the client has the ultimate authority to accept or reject an offer, the firm's professional assessment is that the offer is favorable. Lawyers can share their experience and knowledge of similar cases, emphasizing the offer's strengths and the uncertainties inherent in litigation.

How Do You Assess Your Client's Concerns and Motivations Effectively?

Understanding the client's reasons for rejecting a potential settlement is essential. Clients may have unrealistic expectations about the potential award at trial, be motivated by emotions such as anger or a desire for vindication or misunderstand certain aspects of the case. By identifying these concerns, the firm can address them directly and help the client make a more informed decision. For instance, if the client believes that the settlement amount is too low, the firm can explain the basis for this figure, such as legal precedents or the specifics of the case that may limit recovery. If the client seeks non-monetary outcomes, like an apology or policy change, the firm can explore whether these can be negotiated as part of the settlement.

Why is Documenting Advice and Discussions Important for Your Practice?

To protect the firm and ensure transparency, it's essential to document all discussions regarding the settlement offer. This includes the firm's recommendations, the client's expressed concerns or objections, and the reasoning behind their decision. This documentation can be vital if there is a future dispute about the firm's advice or if the case proceeds to trial and the outcome is less favorable than the rejected offer.

What Are the Best Ways to Explore Alternatives and Strategies in Your Practice?

If a client remains firm in rejecting the settlement, the firm should explore alternative strategies. This might include seeking a revised settlement offer that addresses the client's concerns or considering alternative dispute resolution methods, such as mediation or arbitration, which can offer a compromise between settlement and full trial.

The firm should also reassess the litigation strategy, considering the client's preferences and the likely course of the case. This could involve preparing more aggressively for trial or re-evaluating the evidence and arguments to strengthen the case.

How Do Ethical Considerations Impact Client Autonomy?

Ultimately, a law firm must respect the client's autonomy and ethical obligations. Even if the firm believes that the settlement offer is the best possible outcome, it cannot force the client to accept it. The firm should advise the client candidly and respect their decision, even if it diverges from the firm's recommendation.

In cases where the client's decision may lead to an outcome that significantly differs from the firm's expected compensation under the contingency fee agreement, the firm may discuss the possibility of adjusting the agreement to reflect the increased risk and work involved in proceeding to trial. However, such discussions must be approached with sensitivity to avoid any unethical appearances of coercion or pressure on the client to settle.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.