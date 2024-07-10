Litigation Wrap: Second Quarter 2024

July 2024–Read about the firm's most exciting recent litigation and arbitration victories in our Litigation Wrap for the second quarter of 2024.

Dismissal of Lawsuit over Van Gogh Sunflowers Painting

Dan Weiner and Meaghan Gragg advised Sompo Holdings, the owner of one of Vincent van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers paintings, and its affiliates in winning dismissal with prejudice of an action to recover the painting (valued at $250 million) plus $1.5 billion in damages.

ICSID Arbitration Settlement for Republic of Togo

Sena Agbayissah, Rhidian David and Agnès Braka-Calas obtained a major success for the Togolese Republic in the settlement of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitration against Groupe Bolloré Africa Logistics, which has since become Africa Global Logistics, a major transport and logistics company in Africa.

Former Trump Fundraiser Drops Lawsuit

Kevin Carroll, Marc Weinstein, Amina Hassan and Tom Lee represented Global Risk Advisors and its founder, former CIA officer Kevin Chalker, in its case involving Elliott Broidy, an ally of former president Donald Trump. In April, Broidy dropped his longstanding lawsuit against the company and its founder.

Fight Against CTA Continues in the Eleventh Circuit

Following their headline-grabbing victory for the National Small Business Association – which saw a federal district court in Huntsville, Ala., rule the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) unconstitutional – Terence Healy, Tom Lee and Shahzeb Lari, backed by ten amicus briefs, have continued to push back against the government's appeal. This included filing an appellee brief in the Eleventh Circuit arguing that Congress exceeded its constitutional authority in passing the CTA.

Asylum for Cameroonian Refugee

The firm – in partnership with the DC Volunteer Lawyers Project – recently won asylum in a Maryland immigration court for a Cameroonian refugee who fled her home country in 2019 after she was falsely accused of being a separatist and imprisoned.

