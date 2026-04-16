What Taylor Swift’s Trademark Strategy Teaches Washington Businesses

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Taylor Swift is many things – artist, cultural force, economic engine – but she’s also something business owners sometimes overlook: a disciplined, strategic brand manager. Her recent trademark activity is a reminder that protecting your brand is not optional. It’s a core business function.

Swift’s team has filed trademark applications for everything from album titles to tour names to short phrases associated with her work. Some filings make headlines; others quietly build a legal perimeter around one of the most valuable personal brands in the world.

You don’t need to be a global superstar to take a lesson from this. Washington business owners face the same issues, just at a different scale.

1. Why Taylor Swift Files So Many Trademarks

Swift’s strategy is simple: If it’s part of the brand, protect it before someone else tries to monetize it. Recent filings have included album names, distinctive phrases, and even marks tied to specific fan-engagement campaigns.

The goal isn’t to stop fans from talking about her. The goal is to stop third parties from profiting off her brand equity without permission.

For a Washington business owner, the lesson is straightforward: If you don’t secure your brand assets, you’re leaving the door open for someone else to move in.

2. The Legal Reality: Trademarks Are About Use, Not Fame

The underlying law applies equally to a Lynnwood coffee shop, a Spokane construction firm, or a Seattle SaaS startup. A trademark protects your business name, logo, slogans, and even distinctive “trade dress” (like packaging).

Swift’s filings work because she uses the marks in commerce.

Washington businesses need to do the same. A clever name doesn’t become “yours” just because you thought of it; it becomes yours when you use it consistently and register it.

3. Where Washington LLCs Often Fall Apart

Many Washington LLCs treat trademarks as an afterthought. They form the entity, launch the website, and assume the name is “protected.” It isn’t.

LLC Name vs. Trademark: The Secretary of State checks for corporate name conflicts, not trademark conflicts. Your LLC name is a filing requirement; your trademark is a brand shield.

Expansion Without Protection: A local business becomes a regional one, only to discover a company in Oregon or Idaho already owns a similar mark. At that point, rebranding is an expensive, avoidable nightmare.

4. The Bottom Line: Brand Protection is a Business Asset

You don’t need Swift’s fame to justify a trademark strategy, but you do need her discipline. Swift’s approach is a reminder that brand value is built through creativity but protected through discipline. Washington LLCs that treat trademarks as core business planning, not a “someday” legal chore, put themselves in a far stronger position as they grow, expand, or prepare for a future sale.

As you look at your own Washington business, ask yourself:

Have you registered your core brand name as a federal trademark?

Do you have specific product lines or slogans that differentiate you in the PNW market?

Does your LLC Agreement clearly define who owns the IP, the members or the entity?

If you wait until there’s a conflict to care about your trademarks, you might find that you’re the one left with the Bad Blood. In the world of business law, being proactive is the best version of Look What You Made Me Do.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.