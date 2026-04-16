Intellectual property education is becoming increasingly vital for preparing students to thrive in today's innovation-driven economy.

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Andrea Arndt recently authored an article, “Reading, Writing, and …. IP,” for Inventors Digest. In her article, she discusses intellectual property education to help students participate in a modern, innovative economy. “This investment strengthens academic programs, supports entrepreneurship and equips future professionals with the skills needed to navigate a world in which ideas are valuable assets,” she says. To read more, click here.

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