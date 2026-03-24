AI Is Rewriting The Rules Of IP Law

Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology on the horizon — it is embedded in the daily operations of healthcare organizations, financial institutions, marketing teams, law firms, and manufacturers worldwide.

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Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology on the horizon — it is embedded in the daily operations of healthcare organizations, financial institutions, marketing teams, law firms, and manufacturers worldwide. Generative AI tools are being used to draft documents, design products, write code, develop brands, and accelerate scientific research.

But the legal frameworks governing intellectual property were written with a fundamentally different assumption: that all creators are human. As AI increasingly blurs or displaces that assumption, companies across every industry face a rapidly evolving set of risks and strategic questions that their existing IP programs may be wholly unprepared to address.

AI does not eliminate IP law — it complicates it. Human contribution remains central across every doctrine.

This article provides a practical overview of where AI is creating the most significant legal tensions in patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret law — and what businesses can do today to get ahead of the risk.

The Core Legal Tensions

Across every IP doctrine, artificial intelligence is generating friction in five recurring areas:

Authorship and Inventorship. Current law in the U.S. and Europe requires a human inventor or author. AI-generated output that lacks meaningful human contribution may be unprotectible — or worse, may expose applicants to invalidity challenges.

Current law in the U.S. and Europe requires a human inventor or author. AI-generated output that lacks meaningful human contribution may be unprotectible — or worse, may expose applicants to invalidity challenges. Ownership. When AI tools are used collaboratively across teams, vendors, and platforms, questions about who owns the resulting IP become genuinely complicated.

When AI tools are used collaboratively across teams, vendors, and platforms, questions about who owns the resulting IP become genuinely complicated. Data Rights. Training large language models and other AI systems requires vast datasets. The lawfulness of that training data — and who retains rights to it — is one of the most contested issues in AI litigation today.

Training large language models and other AI systems requires vast datasets. The lawfulness of that training data — and who retains rights to it — is one of the most contested issues in AI litigation today. Transparency. Regulators and courts are beginning to ask how AI systems make decisions. Companies that cannot explain or document their AI processes face increasing legal and reputational exposure.

Regulators and courts are beginning to ask how AI systems make decisions. Companies that cannot explain or document their AI processes face increasing legal and reputational exposure. Enforceability. If AI-assisted inventions or creative works cannot be adequately protected, competitors may exploit the gap. Conversely, overbroad AI-related claims may not survive scrutiny.

Patents: Inventorship, Eligibility, and Drafting in the AI Age

The Inventorship Problem

U.S. and European patent law require that patents name a human inventor. The USPTO has been explicit: AI systems cannot be listed as inventors. This sounds straightforward until you examine how AI is actually being used in R&D today — generating candidate molecules, proposing design configurations, or suggesting novel process parameters that human engineers then evaluate and refine.

The critical question is: how much human direction and creative contribution is enough? Improperly naming inventors — including or excluding individuals based on misunderstanding AI’s role — can invalidate an otherwise strong patent. Companies need clear internal protocols for documenting human inventive contribution at each stage of the development process.

Eligibility and Obviousness

AI is also changing what counts as “routine” innovation. As machine learning tools become widely available, patent examiners and courts may take the position that AI-assisted optimizations would have been obvious to a skilled practitioner using standard tools. The bar for demonstrating non-obviousness may rise, particularly in technology-adjacent fields.

Applicants should expect increased scrutiny of technical detail and enablement. Claims that were once sufficient to describe software or computational inventions may need to be rewritten to more precisely describe the underlying AI architecture, training methodology, and data inputs.

Drafting for AI-Assisted Inventions

Patent drafters face a new set of challenges: how to describe machine learning models and training data in ways that satisfy disclosure requirements without giving away proprietary details that the company would prefer to keep as trade secrets. Strategic claiming, using a mix of system, method, and data structure claims, can help build layered protection.

Trademarks: Branding, Liability, and the Virtual Frontier

AI-Generated Branding

Marketing and brand teams are increasingly turning to AI to generate company names, slogans, taglines, and logo concepts. Ownership of those marks generally vests in the business deploying the tool — but clearance risks rise significantly when AI generates suggestions without robust screening for conflicts with existing registrations.

AI tools do not inherently search trademark databases, and the names they produce may closely resemble registered marks in ways that a human designer would have caught. Businesses should treat AI-generated brand concepts as a starting point, not a finished product, and subject them to rigorous clearance review before use.

Hallucinated Endorsements and False Associations

A subtler but serious risk involves AI-generated marketing content that creates false impressions about brand partnerships, celebrity endorsements, or product affiliations. When AI “hallucinates” connections that do not exist, the resulting content can expose companies to false advertising claims, right of publicity violations, and trademark infringement.

Marketing teams using AI content generation tools should implement human review protocols before publication and ensure their vendor contracts clearly address liability for AI-generated misinformation.

Virtual Goods and Synthetic Influencers

The proliferation of digital avatars, virtual goods, and AI-generated synthetic influencers is extending trademark enforcement challenges into new territories. Deepfakes, unauthorized digital replicas, and virtual brand representations raise complex questions about infringement in contexts that existing trademark doctrine was not designed to address. Brand monitoring programs need to be extended into virtual and digital environments.

Copyright: Human Authorship and the Limits of AI Protection

The Copyright Office has been clear that copyright protection requires human authorship. Works generated entirely by AI systems — without sufficient human creative control over the selection, arrangement, or expression of the final output — are not protectable under current law.

This has immediate practical consequences. Companies relying on AI to produce marketing copy, product descriptions, software code, creative assets, or research reports need to understand that those outputs may be freely copied by competitors. Establishing and documenting meaningful human creative contribution — in the choice of prompts, editing, curation, and arrangement — is essential to preserving copyright claims.

Documentation, contracts, and governance are the three most powerful risk controls available to companies navigating AI and IP.

Areas of heightened risk include companies that have automated large portions of their creative workflows without human review steps, organizations that use AI to generate internal technical documentation or product specifications, and businesses that have incorporated AI-generated materials into registered works without audit trails.

Companies should also be reviewing key terms in their agreements with AI tool vendors: who owns the output? What warranties does the vendor provide about copyright clearance? What indemnification is available if a third party claims the AI’s training data infringed their work?

Trade Secrets: Protecting AI Assets and Managing Leakage Risk

What Qualifies as a Trade Secret

Training datasets, model weights, fine-tuning methodologies, and optimized prompts can all qualify as trade secrets — but only if companies treat them as such. The legal requirement of “reasonable safeguards” means that companies must actually implement access controls, confidentiality obligations, and audit trails, not merely assert that their AI assets are proprietary.

Cloud deployment and third-party vendor relationships substantially increase the risk of inadvertent disclosure. Every integration point is a potential leakage vector, and many standard vendor agreements do not adequately protect a company’s AI-related confidential information.

Employee Mobility and Model Extraction

As AI engineers move between employers, they carry knowledge of the architectures, training techniques, and data strategies they have worked with. Model extraction attacks — techniques that allow adversaries to reconstruct a model’s behavior through repeated queries — are an emerging form of trade secret misappropriation that traditional employment agreements were not designed to address.

Companies should review their employment and contractor agreements, onboarding and offboarding procedures, and technical access controls through the lens of AI-specific trade secret risk.

Strategic Implications: Aligning AI Innovation with IP Strategy

The surge in AI-related patent filings, particularly in generative AI and robotics, means that competitive landscapes are shifting rapidly. Companies that are not actively building and documenting their AI-related IP portfolio risk falling behind.

A few strategic priorities stand out:

Early and contemporaneous documentation of human inventive contribution is critical. Engineering teams should be educated about what to record and when.

Patent strategy should be integrated with R&D planning from the start, not bolted on after development is complete.

Vendor and licensing contracts must be reviewed for data ownership, IP assignment, and indemnification terms that address AI-specific risks.

IP, employment, privacy, and compliance teams should coordinate — AI risk does not respect traditional departmental boundaries.

Practical Guidance for General Counsel

For legal and compliance leaders, the immediate priorities are governance, documentation, and contract review:

Establish internal AI use policies. Define how employees are permitted to use AI tools in product development, branding, creative work, and client-facing outputs — and require human review at critical steps.

Define how employees are permitted to use AI tools in product development, branding, creative work, and client-facing outputs — and require human review at critical steps. Document human contribution. Create audit trails that record the nature and extent of human involvement in AI-assisted inventions and creative works.

Create audit trails that record the nature and extent of human involvement in AI-assisted inventions and creative works. Review vendor contracts. Scrutinize data ownership, IP assignment, indemnification, and confidentiality terms in every agreement involving AI tools or services.

Scrutinize data ownership, IP assignment, indemnification, and confidentiality terms in every agreement involving AI tools or services. Coordinate across functions. Ensure that IP, employment, privacy, and compliance teams share a common understanding of AI-related risk and are working from consistent policies.

Ensure that IP, employment, privacy, and compliance teams share a common understanding of AI-related risk and are working from consistent policies. Monitor the legal landscape. USPTO guidance, Copyright Office decisions, and case law in this area are evolving rapidly. Build in regular review cycles.

Conclusion

The rise of artificial intelligence does not render intellectual property law obsolete—it makes navigating that law substantially more complex. Human contribution remains legally central across every IP doctrine, even as AI becomes more capable and more integrated into the creative and inventive process.

The companies that will weather this transition most successfully are those that treat IP governance as a strategic priority: building documentation practices, updating contracts, educating their teams, and working proactively with counsel to adapt their IP programs to a world in which AI is a constant collaborator.

The legal frameworks are still catching up. The window to build a defensible, well-documented AI IP strategy — before disputes arise — is open now.

This article is based on Aisha Hasan and Amy Fix's presentation, "Trends and Issues in IP Law: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence," delivered at the 2026 ACC-IP Palooza in Raleigh, NC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.