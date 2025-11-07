USPTO Introduces AI-Assisted Prior Art Search: Key Details For Applicants

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) introduced the Automated Search Pilot Program, designed to give applicants early access to AI-generated prior art searches before substantive examination. Using an internal AI tool, the program identifies and ranks relevant prior art from U.S. and foreign patent databases, helping applicants anticipate potential issues and improve claim strategy.

The pilot runs from October 20th to April 20, 2026, or until application limits are reached. Eligible applications include original, noncontinuing, nonprovisional utility filings submitted electronically in Patent Center in DOCX format, with enrollment in the Electronic Office Action Program. To participate, applicants must file a petition (USPTO Form PTO/SB/470) on the same day as the application, along with the required fee: $450 for large entities, $180 for small entities, and $90 for micro entities.

While responding to the Automated Search Results Notice is optional, the program offers a valuable opportunity to assess patentability early and streamline prosecution. For complex inventions, outside search firms may still provide broader coverage and strategic insights, but the USPTO's AI tool delivers speed and integration with the examination process.

