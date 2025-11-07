How To Respond If Someone Files An IP Complaint Against You At A Tradeshow? [Part 2 Of "Your Tradeshow IP Protection Playbook" Series]

Reprinted with permission from the November 2025 issue of The Intellectual Property Strategist. © 2025 ALM Global Properties, LLC. Further duplication without permission is prohibited. All rights reserved.

Point/Counterpoint Taft IP Litigation Series: Your Tradeshow IP Protection Playbook

Part 2: How to respond if someone files an IP complaint against you at a tradeshow?

If you've ever exhibited at a tradeshow, you know the energy is electric. For most companies, it's the culmination of a year's worth of design, testing, and marketing—a true celebration of innovation.

Our team has spent decades helping clients navigate tradeshow prep from an IP standpoint. There are few moments more rewarding than walking the floor of a tradeshow with a client who is debuting a new product or brand they've worked on all year. But for a few exhibitors every year, that excitement takes a turn when they receive notice that another company has filed an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) complaint against their booth.

We've helped clients handle these situations for decades, and the first thing we tell every client is simple: Don't panic!

Try to remember that you have rights—and, the way you respond in the first few hours can make all the difference.

While this article outlines the appropriate steps to take if you have been accused of infringing on another innovator's IP, we've authored a separate article for companies who spot a competitor using their IP. In both cases, it is our goal to help clients protect what they've built and to keep those moments of celebration from being overshadowed by legal uncertainty.

This article's focus: How to respond if someone files an IP complaint against you at a tradeshow?

1) Stay Professional and Calm.

Most tradeshows' rules prohibit direct confrontation on the show floor. Do not argue with or approach the complaining party. Instead, contact show management immediately. All IP complaints are typically handled through an official administrative process designed to keep the show safe and fair for everyone.

Remaining composed not only protects your reputation—it helps show management see that you as cooperative and credible, which can influence how the matter is handled.

2) Cooperate and Provide Documentation.

Be ready to show proof that your company independently developed or legitimately licensed the product, logo, or design at issue. Typical documentation includes:

that your company independently developed or legitimately licensed the product, logo, or design at issue. Typical documentation includes: Patent or trademark filing receipts Design or engineering records Supplier or license agreements Marketing or launch materials showing prior development

Show management will review both sides' submissions. If your evidence is clear, they can often resolve the matter quickly and quietly.

If your evidence is clear, they can often resolve the matter quickly and quietly. At any show, you are always free to involve counsel. Be sure to check in with your IP counsel to make sure they, or someone on their team, is available to help if you run into trouble during the dates of the show and the weekend before the show begins.

3) Understand the Possible Outcomes.

The tradeshow's IPR process is administrative, not judicial. The goal of tradeshow organizers is to maintain fairness during the show—but they won't issue damages or decide long-term ownership disputes. Depending on the facts, tradeshow staff may: Dismiss the complaint, if unsupported. Ask for the removal of a disputed item. Issue a warning or restrict certain displays. In rare cases, close a booth or bar future participation.

The goal of tradeshow organizers is to maintain fairness during the show—but they won't issue damages or decide long-term ownership disputes. Depending on the facts, tradeshow staff may: Even if you disagree with the outcome, staying cooperative preserves your professional standing and your opportunity to exhibit in future years.

After the Show, Follow Up Strategically

Once you're home, evaluate the situation with counsel. If the issue remains unresolved or your rights are challenged, you may need to pursue or defend a claim through the USPTO or the courts.

If the issue remains unresolved or your rights are challenged, you may need to pursue or defend a claim through the USPTO or the courts. Most importantly, use the experience to tighten your pre-show IP review before the next event—confirm filings, update licenses, and document your product pipeline. A little preparation goes a long way to prevent a lot of stress once the doors open at the next show.

Taft Takeaways

One of the best aspects of being an IP attorney is watching clients as they launch something new. Our job is to make sure those moments of pride aren't clouded by fear or confusion. If you're heading to major tradeshows or industry conferences this quarter, spend some time learning to protect your innovation, know your rights, and—if needed—don't hesitate to get help on the ground.

Your booth should tell your story of creativity and craftsmanship, not courtroom drama.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.