Penn State v. Vintage Brands (Podcast)

In this episode of The Upper Brand, hosts Kristine Young and Rich Assmus delve into the Penn State v. Vintage Brands case, exploring the complexities of trademark use in collegiate merchandise.

In this episode of The Upper Brand, hosts Kristine Young and Rich Assmus delve into the Penn State v. Vintage Brands case, exploring the complexities of trademark use in collegiate merchandise. They discuss the legal implications of trademark infringement, the importance of licensing for brand owners, and the potential broader impacts of the case on the merchandising industry. The conversation highlights the ongoing legal battles and the significance of consumer perception in trademark law.

