The Upper Brand Gray Market Goods (Podcast)

Gray-market goods—also called parallel imports—are genuine products first sold abroad that are imported into the U.S. without the U.S. trademark owner's authorization.

Gray-market goods—also called parallel imports—are genuine products first sold abroad that are imported into the U.S. without the U.S. trademark owner's authorization. They're not counterfeit; they're real products, but they often bypass authorized channels, ignore territory restrictions, and undercut the brand's U.S. market strategy. The impact is not theoretical. Think lost sales for authorized distributors, stressed warranty and service programs, erosion of MAP compliance, reputational harm if the foreign product doesn't meet U.S. standards, and heightened liability risk if labeling, safety, or regulatory requirements differ. This podcast breaks down why brand owners care about these gray goods.

