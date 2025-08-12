ARTICLE
12 August 2025

WNBA's Angel Reese Files Trademark For "MEBOUNDS"

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has filed for federal trademark registration of the term "MEBOUNDS" in what appears to be a "turning of the tables" on her critics.
WNBA's Angel Reese Turns Criticism Into Business Opportunity

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has filed for federal trademark registration of the term "MEBOUNDS" in what appears to be a "turning of the tables" on her critics. The term was coined online by fans who complained that Reese "pads" her statistics by rebounding her own missed shots. In the federal application, filed by Angel Reese LLC with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 14, 2025, Reese indicates her intent to use the mark on clothing-related items, such as hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts.

USPTO Trademark Registration Challenges for Angel Reese

Given that Reese has not yet demonstrated actual use of the mark, but rather her intent to use the mark, it is unclear how successful she will be in securing trademark registration. It is not uncommon for USPTO Examiners reviewing applications for marks related to clothing or apparel to refuse registration on the basis that the proposed mark is "merely ornamental" or a decorative element or phrase used on clothing as opposed to an actual brand used to indicate the source of goods. Often, small, neat, and discreet wording or a design located on the pocket or breast portion of a garment (for example, a small design of an animal) is considered true trademark use, while a larger depiction of the same wording or design, prominently displayed across the front of a garment, is more likely to be seen as a purely decorative or ornamental feature of the goods.

What's Next for Angel Reese's "MEBOUNDS" Trademark

The application has not yet been assigned to an Examiner at the USPTO and Reese will not be required to show actual use of the mark in commerce for some time. Only time (and ultimately, use) will tell if the idea truly gets off the ground or if it was simply intended as a means of shutting down Reese's critics.

