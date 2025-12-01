Six Practical Steps For Protecting Trade Secrets (Video)

Protecting trade secrets starts with preparation. Building strong systems and habits helps keep valuable information secure and limits the risk of leaks.

Inventory Trade Secrets: List what information is confidential and record its value. Keeping good records helps if you ever need to prove your rights. Regular Employee Training: Teach employees how to recognize and handle trade secrets. Refresh this training regularly so protocols stay top of mind. Implement Strong Agreements: Have anyone with access sign clear contracts that set expectations during and after their time with your business. Written agreements make enforcement easier if there's ever a problem. Control the Use of AI Tools: Limit the use of confidential data in public AI tools. Use only secure, approved systems for handling private information. Enhance System Security: Enable safeguards such as multifactor authentication, monitor for threats, and block bots and unapproved software to guard against leaks. Prepare for Employee Exits: Clarify the company's right to review devices and accounts upon an employee's departure. Address relevant rules and dispute procedures in advance.

Many companies review trade secret protection only after problems arise, but taking these steps now can help reduce the risk of losing valuable information. In this video, I explain how to safeguard your company before a breach occurs.