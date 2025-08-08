ARTICLE
8 August 2025

Mere Consumers Lack Commercial Interest And Statutory Standing To Challenge Trademark Registration

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore Firm Details
In Curtin v. United Trademark Holdings, Inc., No. 2023-2050 (Fed. Cir. May 21, 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed the TTAB's dismissal of Rebecca Curtin's opposition to United Trademark...
United States Intellectual Property
Luke H. MacDonald,Sonja Sahlsten, and Jessica M. Ott
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In Curtin v. United Trademark Holdings, Inc., No. 2023-2050 (Fed. Cir. May 21, 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed the TTAB's dismissal of Rebecca Curtin's opposition to United Trademark Holding's registration of the mark "RAPUNZEL" for dolls and toy figures.

Ms. Curtin, an allegedly interested doll collector and consumer, opposed the mark as generic, descriptive, failing to function as a trademark, and fraudulent. Ms. Curtin alleged injury due to being "denied access to healthy marketplace competition" for products representing Rapunzel. But the TTAB concluded that, as a mere consumer, Ms. Curtin lacked statutory standing to oppose registration under 15 U.S.C. § 1063.

The Federal Circuit agreed, finding the zone-of-interests test in Lexmark International, Inc. v. Static Control Components, Inc., 572 U.S. 118 (2014) controlled. The Court agreed with the TTAB's holding that, under this test, "only commercial actors affected by the mark's registration . . . [may] oppose the registration as generic, descriptive, or functional," and Ms. Curtin did not qualify. The Court also found Ms. Curtin's alleged injury that the "RAPUNZEL" mark would adversely affect marketplace competition was "too remote" and "entirely speculative."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Luke H. MacDonald
Luke H. MacDonald
Photo of Sonja Sahlsten
Sonja Sahlsten
Person photo placeholder
Jessica M. Ott
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More