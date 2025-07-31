FREE WEBINAR – Protecting Your Brand Abroad: International Trademark Strategies That Work

Protecting Your Brand Abroad: International Trademark Strategies That Work, a FREE WEBINAR

Join Harris Sliwoski attorney Fred Rocafort for a practical, insight-driven webinar on international trademark protection, that will equip you with the essential tools and knowledge you need for international trademark protection beyond borders.

Without a well‑planned international trademark strategy—a clear trademark protection strategy that anticipates cross‑border risks—you're exposing your business to serious threats: brand hijacking, copycats, costly legal battles, and even losing the right to use your own name in key markets.

The good news: with the right approach, you can protect your trademark internationally, expand with confidence, and stay ahead of opportunistic competitors. In just one hour, you'll gain clarity on how to protect your trademarks internationally and avoid costly mistakes.

Join Our Free Webinar: Protecting Your Brand Abroad

Date: August 7, 2025

Time: 12:00 noon Pacific Time

Location: Live Online Webinar

Registration: REGISTER HERE

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is designed for anyone involved in brand protection or international business, including:

✅ Trademark owners

✅ Brand managers

✅ Entrepreneurs and startups

✅ In‑house counsel and outside attorneys

✅ Business advisors and consultants

Whether you're already operating globally or just starting to explore opportunities abroad, you'll walk away with practical insights you can apply immediately—no matter where you're based.

What You'll Learn

National trademarks stop at the border

Why your U.S. (or other domestic) trademark offers no protection abroad—and what that means for your trademark in foreign markets.

️ Madrid Protocol trademark filing: How to extend protection internationally

How to use the Madrid Protocol to file internationally, plus the pros, cons, and cost considerations.

When to file direct national trademark applications vs. Madrid Protocol

When direct national filings make more sense, and how to build a portfolio that balances flexibility and legal effectiveness.

Don't wait: the risk of third‑party filings

How brand hijacking happens, why it's on the rise, and how early action can save you from expensive disputes.

Beyond registration: real‑world enforcement strategies

Monitoring foreign markets, engaging local counsel, working with customs authorities, and taking fast action when infringement occurs.

Why This Matters Now

Global trademark theft is on the rise. Opportunistic actors in high‑growth markets are registering well‑known brands in bad faith, forcing legitimate businesses into expensive buy‑backs or years of litigation.

With supply chains and online sales channels stretching across multiple jurisdictions, your brand is only as strong as your international protection plan.

Whether you're wondering how to protect trademark internationally, exploring Madrid Protocol costs, or need guidance on international trademark registration procedures, this webinar covers the essential strategies every business needs.

Ready to Protect Your Brand?

Click here to register for the free webinar and join us on August 7, 2025, at 12:00 noon Pacific Time.

