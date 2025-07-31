China Trademark Mills Abuse The U.S. Trademark System

Earlier today, I received an unsolicited email from a Chinese IP firm—or someone claiming to be one. It's similar to other messages I've received over the years from so-called "firms." It read as follows...

Inside the Trademark Mills: How Foreign Filing Abuses Are Undermining the U.S. Trademark System

We are __________ Intellectual Property Co., Ltd., a Chinese trademark law firm specializing in U.S. trademark registration, enforcement, and strategic consulting. Given our shared focus on global IP protection, I believe we can complement each other to better serve clients expanding to China or the United States. We currently provide you with approximately 80–100 cases per month, primarily serving clients in industries such as e-commerce and consumer goods. If this matches your interests, please consider this opportunity. I look forward to hearing from you.

At first glance, this might seem like a standard business development message. But a closer look reveals something far more troubling and increasingly common: the systematic abuse of the U.S. trademark system by foreign actors, often enabled by U.S. attorneys (or their impersonation).

How this Trademark Problem Took Root

China's sprawling e-commerce ecosystem fuels fierce competition, making a U.S. trademark the key to accessing Amazon's Brand Registry and other marketplace protections. This demand has spawned high-volume "trademark application mills" that churn out U.S. trademark filings at an industrial scale, routinely sidestepping legal and ethical safeguards.

A critical red flag for their operations is their pricing. If someone is charging you, say, $500 or less for your U.S. trademark, you should be very suspicious. This fee often barely covers the USPTO filing fees and other essential out-of-pocket costs, leaving virtually no budget for the professional time and diligent attention your trademark application truly deserves.

Their tactics, which violate U.S. trademark law and ethics rules, include:

Doctored specimens – Photoshopped packaging, fake websites, or fabricated evidence of use in U.S. commerce.

– Photoshopped packaging, fake websites, or fabricated evidence of use in U.S. commerce. False domestic addresses – Used to bypass the USPTO's U.S.-counsel requirement, often pulling random addresses from Google Maps.

– Used to bypass the USPTO's U.S.-counsel requirement, often pulling random addresses from Google Maps. Ghost filings – Applications submitted without legitimate U.S. attorney involvement—sometimes without the attorney's knowledge.

These abuses don't just violate laws; they clog the U.S. trademark register with fraudulent marks, hindering enforcement for legitimate rights holders and compromising the system's integrity.

When USPTO Procedures Enable Abuse

Compounding the problem is a related strategy of brand hijacking. Some China-based parties seek to leech off the goodwill of established brands, often with the help of these trademark mills. Disturbingly, formalistic USPTO practices sometimes reward such efforts. We recently saw a case in which a European brand's application was refused due to a likelihood of confusion with a Chinese-based Amazon seller's U.S. registration, despite the fact that:

The European brand had prior use;

The two parties operate in unrelated industries;

There was no class overlap.

A rigid approach to likelihood-of-confusion analysis, one that ignores commercial reality in favor of mechanical box-checking, only encourages bad-faith behavior. To add insult to injury, the USPTO examiner handling the European brand's application even volunteered that they were a fan of the brand!

Impersonation—or Collusion?

While the email I received from the sketchy "firm" doesn't explicitly ask me to participate in unethical filings, we don't have to speculate about what's being sought. USPTO disciplinary actions have pulled back the curtain on what these relationships often entail.

In some instances, no consent is ever obtained from a U.S. attorney. It's not uncommon for lawyers to discover their names listed on USPTO filings they had nothing to do with. The agency has flagged such USPTO impersonation of counsel as a growing concern.

And this isn't just happening in trademark law. We know of China-based immigration consultancies impersonating U.S. attorneys to file immigrant visa petitions, highlighting the broader vulnerability of U.S. legal systems to this type of fraud.

The Consequences for the U.S. Trademark System

The consequences of these practices are severe and far-reaching:

Legitimate businesses suffer, as they face delays and inflated legal costs navigating a registry cluttered with questionable marks. This problem is made worse by processing backlogs and understaffing at the USPTO.

The integrity of the U.S. register is eroded, making it less useful as a commercial or legal tool, especially as it becomes increasingly cluttered with fraudulent trademark applications.

U.S. attorneys face legal and ethical risks, including disciplinary action, even when they are unaware their names are being misused.

These trademark mills frequently botch their trademark applications, causing long-term headaches for legitimate businesses. Driven by sheer volume and dangerously low costs, they make fundamental errors such as improper classifications leading to insufficient protection or rejection, incorrect owner details creating ownership disputes, and unsuitable specimens resulting in non-use office actions or outright refusals.

Their negligence also frequently leads to missed deadlines, often resulting in the abandonment and irreversible loss of trademark rights. Such widespread errors force legitimate businesses to spend thousands more in legal fees for cleanup – if correction is even possible, a reality my law firm's trademark lawyers frequently witness firsthand.

While the USPTO has taken steps to address the issue, the brazenness of outfits like the one that emailed me remains highly concerning. Meanwhile, one wonders if USPTO responses sometimes cause more harm than good. The agency recently instituted new procedures for attorneys to take over files previously under the purview of a different attorney. It's unclear if this is helping address the problems outlined in this post, but it's patently clear that it's causing headaches for ethical trademark attorneys across the country.

What U.S. Trademark Lawyers Can Do

U.S. trademark attorneys must stay alert:

Thoroughly vet any prospective collaborators, especially when offered high-volume case pipelines.

Regularly check the USPTO's records to ensure your name isn't being misused.

Educate clients and stakeholders about the importance of legitimate trademark use and the risks of working with dubious service providers.

But meaningful reform also requires systemic solutions. The USPTO and the federal government must recognize that different threats require different tools. Among other things, we need:

Truly implement fast-track trademark cancellation for suspicious marks—not the somewhat cumbersome expungement or reexamination mechanisms the USPTO rolled out a couple of years ago.

An easy search mechanism for attorneys (including those not familiar with the trademark system) to identify fraudulent filings made in their name.

Common-sense consideration of relative grounds for refusal (such as likelihood of confusion), always keeping in mind that owners of registered or applied-for marks can oppose later applications if they consider them problematic.

A Note to Chinese Lawyers and Companies

To the Chinese law firms and companies engaging in or enabling these mass trademark filing schemes—this is not a sustainable or smart way to do business in the United States.

Yes, doing it correctly costs more in the short term. But in the long term, cutting corners will cost far more, in lost registrations, damaged reputations, blocked enforcement, and weakened relationships with both platforms and partners.

Filing hundreds of U.S. trademarks through fake specimens, misrepresented addresses, or unauthorized attorney listings may deliver quick wins: faster Amazon access, apparent brand legitimacy, or provincial filing quotas. But these tactics build portfolios that are vulnerable, unenforceable, and often illegal.

You risk:

Cancellation and fraud-based challenges.

Reputational damage in U.S. legal and commercial circles.

Regulatory attention from both American and Chinese authorities.

Permanent distrust from global brands and marketplaces.

Worse, the fallout from these abuses doesn't just affect bad actors: it undermines the credibility of legitimate Chinese businesses trying to compete fairly. Every manipulated filing today makes it harder for real companies to protect their IP tomorrow.

If you're serious about long-term success in the U.S. market, align with qualified, ethical counsel and commit to filings that meet the letter and spirit of the law. The short-term savings are simply not worth the long-term cost.

Final Thoughts

The U.S. trademark system was designed to protect legitimate commerce and promote fair competition. It just wasn't built to withstand mass abuse by international filing mills. Until we adapt accordingly, the system will remain vulnerable—and the consequences will be felt not just by attorneys, but by brands, consumers, and the broader public.

While solutions ultimately lie with the USPTO, all U.S. attorneys should at a minimum keep an eye on possible fraudulent filings made in their name. If any lawyers out there don't know how to check, feel free to reach out, and we'll assist as a matter of professional courtesy.

And to those U.S. trademark attorneys who willingly collude with these mills in ways that abuse our trademark system, please click here.

商标工厂内幕：外国申请滥用如何破坏美国商标系统

今天早些时候，我收到了一封来自一家中国知识产权公司——或者说声称是知识产权公司的——主动邮件。这类邮件我这些年已收到不少，内容大同小异。邮件如下：

我们是________知识产权有限公司，一家专注于美国商标注册、维权与战略咨询的中国商标事务所。鉴于我们在全球知识产权保护方面的共同关注，相信我们可以相辅相成，更好地服务于正在向中国或美国扩展的客户。

我们目前每月可为您提供约80–100个案件，客户主要来自电子商务与消费品等行业。

如果您对此感兴趣，请考虑这个合作机会。期待您的回音。

乍看之下，这似乎是一封普通的业务开发邮件。但仔细阅读，你会发现一个日益严重的问题：一些外国机构正在系统性地滥用美国商标体系，而这往往离不开美国律师的配合，甚至是他们的名义被冒用。

问题是如何产生的？

中国庞大的电商生态催生了激烈的市场竞争，而美国商标已成为进入亚马逊品牌备案系统（Brand Registry）以及获取其他平台保护的关键。这种需求催生了一类"商标申请工厂"，以工业化规模批量提交美国商标申请，经常绕开法律和道德底线。

判断其风险的关键信号之一是价格。如果有人声称几百美元（比如500美元）就可以帮您完成美国商标注册，那你应当高度警惕。这样的收费往往连基本的官方费用都难以覆盖，根本无法支持一个专业律师所需投入的时间与精力。

他们常见的违规手段包括：

伪造样本 ：用 Photoshop 制作的包装、虚假网站截图，或编造的商业使用证据。

：用 Photoshop 制作的包装、虚假网站截图，或编造的商业使用证据。 虚假美国地址 ：为规避 USPTO 的美国律师代理人要求，随意从 Google 地图上抓取地址填写。

：为规避 USPTO 的美国律师代理人要求，随意从 Google 地图上抓取地址填写。 幽灵申请：没有合法美国律师参与，甚至律师本人毫不知情的申请。

这些行为不仅违法，还严重污染了美国商标注册系统，使真正的权利人维权更加困难，甚至动摇了整个体系的公信力。

当 USPTO 的流程反成漏洞

更糟的是，这些"商标工厂"还助长了品牌劫持行为。部分中国申请人借助这类机构试图"蹭"知名品牌的声誉。而令人担忧的是，美国专利商标局（USPTO）某些过于形式主义的做法，反而为这种行为提供了便利。

我们最近看到一个案例：一家欧洲品牌的美国商标申请因"与中国某亚马逊卖家的注册存在混淆可能性"而被拒绝，尽管：

该欧洲品牌拥有在先使用权；

双方处于完全不同的行业；

商标分类没有任何重叠。

USPTO 在"混淆可能性"上的僵化判断忽视了现实商业环境，反而助长了恶意抢注。更讽刺的是，负责审查此案的商标审查员还主动表示自己是该欧洲品牌的粉丝！

冒用，还是勾结？

虽然我收到的邮件并未明确邀请我参与违规操作，但不难猜出其真正目的。USPTO 的纪律处分记录早已揭示了类似合作中隐藏的真相。

有些案件中，美国律师从未授权，也从未参与申请，直到后来才发现自己的名字被擅自列入 USPTO 档案。这类律师身份被冒用的情况正受到 USPTO 的严肃关注。

而且这类行为不局限于商标领域。我们还了解到，有中国移民中介冒用美国律师身份提交移民签证申请，凸显出美国法律系统在防范此类跨境欺诈方面的脆弱性。

给美国商标体系带来的影响

这些行为造成的后果是深远的：

合法企业受害 ：它们在面对被污染的商标注册系统时，不仅需花费更多时间和金钱，还面临不可预知的法律风险。

：它们在面对被污染的商标注册系统时，不仅需花费更多时间和金钱，还面临不可预知的法律风险。 商标系统失去公信力 ：注册目录被大量虚假商标填塞，严重影响其作为商业和法律工具的可靠性。

：注册目录被大量虚假商标填塞，严重影响其作为商业和法律工具的可靠性。 美国律师受牵连：即便他们对此毫不知情，也可能面临道德调查与法律责任。

这些"商标工厂"经常犯下诸如错误分类、样本不合规、权利人信息有误等基础性错误，导致申请被拒、商标无效，甚至引发后续的权属争议或撤销程序。

由于操作粗糙、流程混乱，他们常常错过关键截止日期，最终导致商标权自动丧失。正如我所在律所的商标律师们所见，这类申请后期的"补救"成本巨大，有时甚至根本无法挽回。

虽然 USPTO 已出台一些管控措施，但这些行为的肆无忌惮程度仍令人担忧。而且，有些改革措施本身可能带来副作用。例如，USPTO 最近允许新律师"接管"他人管理的商标档案——虽然初衷良好，但实务中已让许多守法律师陷入麻烦。

美国商标律师应如何应对？

作为美国商标律师，我们应当保持高度警惕：

严审潜在合作方 ，尤其是对那些承诺大批量案件的机构；

，尤其是对那些承诺大批量案件的机构； 定期查看 USPTO 系统 ，确保自己的姓名未被冒用；

，确保自己的姓名未被冒用； 积极教育客户和同行，提高对虚假代理风险的认知。

当然，系统性的威胁也需要系统性的解决方案。我们呼吁 USPTO 和联邦政府采取如下措施：

真正落实对可疑注册的快速撤销机制 ，而不是仅依赖目前操作复杂的删除或重新审查程序；

，而不是仅依赖目前操作复杂的删除或重新审查程序； 提供简单易用的查询工具 ，让律师能快速识别是否有人盗用其身份；

，让律师能快速识别是否有人盗用其身份； 在相对理由（如混淆）上加强实质性判断，避免仅机械地勾选标准，从而保护商标权利人的合法利益。

给中国律师与公司的话

对于正在参与或支持这类"商标申请工厂"操作的中国律所与公司，我们想说：这种模式在美国既不可持续，也并不聪明。

短期来看，低价、快速、数量多似乎带来优势。但从长期看，注册失败、品牌信誉受损、维权无力，以及与平台或合作方的关系破裂，将带来更大的损失。

使用伪造样本、虚假地址或冒用律师身份提交数百份申请，或许能带来亚马逊开店、品牌备案、甚至地方 KPI 上的短期"胜利"。但这些注册大多站不住脚、无法执行，甚至违法。

你们将面临：

商标被撤销，甚至被判定为恶意注册；

在美国法律界与商业圈中名誉扫地；

被中美两国监管机构同时关注；

被全球品牌与主流平台列入"黑名单"。

更严重的是，这些行为不仅损害了自身形象，也让真正希望合规经营的中国企业遭受牵连。每一次投机操作，都会让其他中国企业未来保护其知识产权变得更难。

如果你们真的想在美国市场实现长期成功，请选择有资质、有操守的合作方，并致力于依法合规地完成每一次商标申请。眼前省下的几百美元，绝对不值得将来付出的代价。

最后的思考

美国商标制度的本意是保护真实的商业活动，促进公平竞争。但这个制度本身并未设计用来抵御跨国申请工厂式的系统性滥用。如果我们不尽快作出调整，整个体系将继续被侵蚀——而这不仅影响律师，更影响品牌、平台、消费者，乃至整个市场秩序。

虽然解决问题最终还要靠 USPTO，但我们作为法律从业者，至少应当定期查看是否有人在冒用我们的身份提交申请。如果你不确定如何操作，请随时联系我。作为同行，我很乐意为你提供帮助。

而对于那些知情故犯、主动配合这些"商标工厂"滥用制度的美国律师——你们知道自己在做什么。

China Trademark Mills Abuse The U.S. Trademark System

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.