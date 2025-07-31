How Shark Week Became The Apex Predator Of Summer TV

Want to learn about a fin-tastic example of how to build enduring brand recognition? This week's BL Business Branding Newsletter dives into the origin and impact of one of the most exciting times of the summer – Shark Week.

Following the release of Jaws in 1975, the groundbreaking first summer blockbuster sparked a surge in public interest in sharks. With this fear and curiosity about these ocean-dwelling hunters came a new opportunity – one that the Discovery Channel took full advantage of.

In 1988, Discovery broadcast its first Shark Week. Coming from an era where "Niche Interest Weeks" were more common, the inaugural edition featured 10 shark programs and was a major success. Discovery sank its teeth into this new spate of programming and made Shark Week an annual event. It has grown over the past 37 years to feature major celebrities, brand partnerships, and original programming that alternates between educational and entertaining. Last year, Shark Week reached 25 million viewers and earned an estimated over $10 million in ad revenue alone.

So how did Shark Week break the mold of television programming to become a cultural phenomenon? In some ways, Discovery created the perfect storm (or Sharknado) for success. In addition to diving fin-first into the unique programming opportunity, Discovery secured trademarks for Shark Week across a variety of goods and services to protect its investments and secure its exclusive use of the branding. The television programming trademark was filed back in 1996 to secure protection for the summer series, and additional filings to secure rights for items like clothing, toys, and electronic games followed over the next few decades. By obtaining these trademarks, Discovery has ensured it is the apex predator on the shark programming food chain.

With its intellectual property rights secured, Discovery now has the opportunity to enter into lucrative licensing deals and brand partnerships to expand its reach into new markets. Shark Week has 14 different official partners in 2025, including new partners American Airlines, DC Comics, Biossance and Oceana, Kona Ice, California Tortilla, Sport Clips Haircuts, Ziggi's Coffee, and returning partners Minor League Baseball, Pooch Perks, NY Cruises, Ubisoft, Ocean Conservancy, Ripley's Aquarium, and Georgetown Cupcake. The brand power and exclusivity of the famous programming drew in such a wide variety of licensing partners that it feels like Discovery has its fins in everything this summer. It's a shark lover's dream, and an incredible branding opportunity.

What Can Businesses Learn From This?

While you won't see a Great White Shark sipping matcha on television any time soon, Discovery's ability to license its brand across so many different sectors is a major reason why Shark Week is more than television, it's a national event.

The cultural impact of Shark Week can be traced back to the smart decisions Discovery made. By securing robust intellectual property protections following the success of the early stages of the programming, Discovery was able to open up a world of jawsome possibilities beyond television to grow its brand and reach new consumers. Everything from iced coffee to air travel can be released in conjunction with the popular series, drawing viewers to new products and sending buyers to the Discovery Channel thanks to the highly recognizable brand and the exclusivity and authority it provides its licensing partners.

