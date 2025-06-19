Legal 500 Names Pryor Cashman A Top U.S. Law Firm, Ranking Six Practices In 2025

The 2025 edition of Legal 500 recognized six Pryor Cashman practice groups as top-tier national practices. This marks the 17th consecutive year that the guide has ranked Pryor Cashman as a top law firm.

Copyright

Partners Ilene Farkas and Frank Scibilia were lauded as "Leading Lawyers," and Partners James Sammataro, Benjamin Semel, and Donald Zakarin were mentioned.

"Regularly advising clients in the media and entertainment industry, Pryor Cashman LLP excels in advising on all areas of copyright law including litigation, regulatory work, transactional work, and copyright due diligence and counseling."

Immigration

Partners Colleen Caden, Maria Fernanda Gandarez, and Avram Morell, along with Associate Peter Reca, were mentioned.

"Pryor Cashman LLP delivers a full range of immigration services to corporates and individual clients from the aviation, education, financial services, technology, pharmaceutical, fashion and media sectors. The group is distinguished by its unique focus on sports immigration law, allowing it to offer specialized counsel to foreign athletes."

M+A: Middle-Market (Sub-$500M)

Partners John Crowe, Ali Panjwani, Lawrence Spector, and Michael Weinsier were mentioned.

"Routinely tasked with supporting companies and investors, Pryor Cashman LLP assists with the full M&A process, from preparing bids through to negotiations and proxy fights. The firm's formidable IP and TMT offerings are reflected in its corporate practice, and it is a popular choice to advise on matters involving the media and entertainment, life sciences, and technology industries."

Media + Entertainment: Litigation

Partner Ilene Farkas was lauded as a "Leading Lawyer," and Partners James Sammataro, Frank Scibilia, Benjamin Semel and Donald Zakarin were mentioned.

"Pryor Cashman LLP is a go-to firm for music publishers, record labels, songwriters, recording artists and entertainment companies. The team has extensive experience in handling complex music litigation across the United States, both defending the rights of creators IP through copyright infringement lawsuits. Royalty disputes, contractual breaches and copyright termination claims are also key pillars of the practice. Alongside its music expertise, the firm is also strong in representing content owners and content creators in complex rate proceedings before the Copyright Royalty Board."

Media + Entertainment: Transactional

Partners Briana Hill, James Janowitz, and Simon Pulman were mentioned.

"Pryor Cashman has a long-established expertise in the film and television industry with strong legal talent in both LA and NYC."

Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management, and Licensing)

Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme and Brad D. Rose, along with Associates Mallory Chandler and Nick Saady, were mentioned.

"A team that 'exemplifies excellence', Pryor Cashman LLP continues to demonstrate prowess across the sectors of beauty, luxury goods, apparel and sports sectors, among others, providing its clients with a multitude of strategic skills. "

