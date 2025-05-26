Celebrating Innovation: The 2025 National Inventors Hall Of Fame Inductees

The National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) was founded in 1973 in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It has inducted more than 600 inventors who have created great technological innovations which have benefited all phases of life. NIHF honors the past with stories of ingenuity and invention and invests in future American innovation. In addition to its museum located in Alexandria, Virgina, the NIHF provides invention education to students throughout the United States and hosts a collegiate inventors competition.

On May 8, the class of 2025 Hall of Fame inventors were inducted into the Hall:

John Adler Jr. – Cyberknife sterotactic radiosurgery for robotic, image-guided therapeutic radiation.

Karl Bacon and Ed Morgan – Tubular Steel Track Roller Coaster first used at Disneyland in 1959.

Tom Blake – Lightweight, hollow surfboard design.

Emil Freireich and George Judson – Continuous flow blood cell separator, introduced in the 1960's.

Jame Fujimoto, Davie Huang, and Eric Swanson – Optical coherence tomography for detailed imaging of body tissue (1990's).

Barney Graham and Jason McLellan – Structure based vaccine design to stabilize and modify surface proteins of viruses, used specifically for in the development of COVID 19 vaccines.

Kerrie Holley – Service oriented architecture software and programming model.

Virginia Holsinger – Dairy products resulting from her research on enzymes and digestion.

Pamela Marrone – Biological pest control using nature-based products which are environmentally responsible (1980's).

Viginia Norwood – Multispectral scanner used in planet imaging, beginning in 1972.

C.R. Patterson – Carriages which shaped the automobile industry in the early 1900's.

Richard Schatz – Coronary stent (1988) used to treat millions of patients throughout the world.

