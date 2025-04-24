These Three Laws Protect Your Video Game IP

There are three main laws that protect your game from thieves and copycats.
- Copyright law.
This protects the artistic expression of your game. Like the unique look, mechanics, and even the code.
- Trademark law. This covers the name of your game and logo, so no one can rip them off.
- Trade secret law. This keeps secret sauce safe. Stuff other people can't see and don't have access to. Like code or analytics.
Check out the full video below!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.