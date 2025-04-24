ARTICLE
24 April 2025

These Three Laws Protect Your Video Game IP

There are three main laws that protect your game from thieves and copycats
United States Intellectual Property
Adam Starr

1. Copyright law.

  1. Copyright law.

This protects the artistic expression of your game. Like the unique look, mechanics, and even the code.

  1. Trademark law. This covers the name of your game and logo, so no one can rip them off.

  1. Trade secret law. This keeps secret sauce safe. Stuff other people can't see and don't have access to. Like code or analytics.

Check out the full video below!

