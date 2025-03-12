Intellectual Property Law Insights, March 10, 2025

Employees v. Independent Contractors: A Critical Difference in Technology Development

By Christopher G. Simboli

In today's business environment, the development of technology is occurring at an unprecedented rate, with new breakthroughs occurring almost daily. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is just one of the more recent examples of new technology implicated in this global development race.

In creating new technology, many businesses utilize their employees, engage independent contractors, or both. Many business owners assume that since these employees and independent contractors have been hired and engaged by the business, and are being paid for their efforts on behalf of the business, that the business will own the resulting technology that arises from these development efforts. This may be true, but only if the legal distinction between an employee and an independent contractor is recognized, taken into account and the proper legal protections put into place. In fact, failure to recognize this important distinction can result in the loss of significant value in the intellectual property assets of a business.

Generally, under the U.S. Copyright Act and its "work made for hire" provisions, the owner of the copyright in technology created by an employee working within the scope of their employment on behalf of the business will automatically be owned by the business. Intuitively, but wrongly, many business owners assume that this same principle would apply to the independent contractors used by the business to develop technology on behalf of the business. The reality is that absent a written signed agreement in place between the particular independent contractor and the business whereby the intellectual property rights in the developed technology are assigned by that independent contractor to the business owner, the default position under the U.S. Copyright Act is that the independent contractor is actually the owner of those rights. This counter-intuitive fact often catches business owners by surprise. In order for a business to obtain those rights from the independent contractor it is critical that such a written signed agreement is entered into between the independent contractor and the business whereby all intellectual property rights in the developed technology are expressly assigned by the independent contractor to the business owner. In many cases the failure to do so is often not discovered until long after the independent contractor's development work has been completed and the oversight negatively impacts the valuation and sale of the business to a third party acquiror.

If your business is using or considering using independent contractors in its technology development, carefully consider the impact of this decision on the value of the intellectual property assets of your business. The terms to be included in an intellectual property assignment agreement are critical to properly affect an assignment from an independent contractor to a business. At Parsons Behle & Latimer we have expertise in drafting and negotiating such agreements, and we are here to assist you in dealing with the legal issues associated with the development of intellectual property assets. Please let us know how we can help your business in this regard.

Guilty by Association: More Than 40,000 Trademark Submissions Subject to USPTO Show Cause Order

By Patrick J. Neville

As part of its ongoing effort to stop fraudulent trademark filings, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued a supplemental "show cause" order that takes aim at more than 40,000 trademark application and registration decisions of the USPTO. On Feb. 24, 2025, the USPTO issued a supplemental show cause order against Shenzhen, China (PRC) entity Seller Growth Network Technology Co., Ltd. (and two of its affiliates), with such order identifying thousands of trademark submissions that were "tainted at their core" according to the USPTO. A show cause order is a formal letter from the USPTO to an applicant or registrant that details alleged infractions of the Trademark Rules of Practice of the USPTO and suggests certain punishments if wrongdoing is determined to have taken place. The respondents are then offered an opportunity to explain why the USPTO should not immediately impose sanctions against them.

The USPTO, like many administrative agencies, possesses inherent authority to reconsider its decisions, subject to certain limitations (as exemplified in Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho, Ltd. v. United States, 529 F.3d 1352, 1360 (Fed. Cir. 2008) collecting cases and affirming the Department of Commerce's inherent authority to reopen and reconsider a yearly administrative review of an antidumping order). Courts have recognized that an "agency's power to reconsider is even more fundamental when, as here, it is exercised to protect the integrity of its own proceedings from fraud." Tokyo Kikai, 529 F.3d at 1361 (citing Alberta Gas Chems., Ltd. v. Celanese Corp., 650 F.2d 9, 12 (2d Cir. 1981)).

Sanctions for fraud on the USPTO may include any or all of the following:

Non-consideration or giving no weight to the affected submissions of the culpable party

Terminating the proceeding—including the termination of pending applications of the culpable party

Precluding the culpable party from submitting any documents in trademark matters before the USPTO

Deactivating the affected USPTO.gov accounts of the culpable party through which all electronic forms must be filed

Applicants whose trademark applications are linked to or associated with the party being investigated might have their applications suspended while the USPTO investigation takes place. When this happens, the USPTO will send a notice of suspension to the impacted applicants and update the application status to "suspended pending administrative review."

According to the show cause order issued by the USPTO against Seller Growth, the signatures of applicants/registrants and U.S.-licensed attorneys on trademark submissions were forged, the submissions were not reviewed by the identified signatories prior to filing, and Seller Growth purposefully concealed that it was involved in show cause proceedings before the USPTO. As a result, the 41,741 trademarks involved—which span a period from 2010 to 2023—could be vacated and the applications or post-registration proceedings reopened for new determinations by the USPTO. This is not the first show cause order issued by the USPTO against Seller Growth. In fact, this most recent show cause order supplements two prior orders dated Sept. 7, 2022, and Nov. 27, 2023. Much like this most recent show cause order, the original orders accused Seller Growth of providing false, fictitious or fraudulent information with the intent to circumvent the Trademark Rules of Practice of the USPTO.

Fraudulent trademark filings are on the rise in the United States. The show cause orders issued by the USPTO against Seller Growth are an example of the USPTO's increased efforts to protect "the integrity of trademark registration proceedings and the U.S. trademark register." Brand owners seeking trademark counsel should carefully consider whom they retain for trademark application and registration services. At Parsons Behle & Latimer we have expertise in prosecuting trademark applications and responding to USPTO actions, including show cause orders. Please let us know how we can help your business with its trademark needs.

