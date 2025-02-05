Pryor Cashman Trademark Practice Earns Top Ranking In 2025 WTR 1000

Pryor Cashman's Trademark Practice earned prestigious Silver rankings and four lawyers received top rankings in World Trademark Review's 2025 WTR 1000.

WTR awarded the firm Silver in the New York Firms: Enforcement and Litigation, and New York Firms: Prosecution and Strategy categories; it also gave superlative rankings to Partners Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (Gold for prosecution and strategy; Gold for enforcement and litigation), Brad D. Rose (Gold for prosecution and strategy; Gold for enforcement and litigation), Teresa Lee (Silver for prosecution and strategy), and Philippe Zylberg (Bronze for prosecution and strategy) as Recommended Individuals.

Pryor Cashman's renowned Trademark Practice and its lawyers are regularly recognized by WTR—this year's rankings mark more than a decade of exceptional recognition for our work in trademark law.

In its rankings of the firm and individual lawyers, WTR said:

For many, Pryor Cashman is the "number one choice for all IP work in the United States". Dedicated to delivering high-quality work in patents, trademarks and copyrights, its highly accomplished IP team have represented and advised countless big-name clients across the entertainment, beauty and luxury goods industries. "A leader in his field", Brad Rose's reputation has been cultivated through decades of stellar trademark work across the entire trademark spectrum, with a particular talent for high-profile celebrity branding work. Rose co-chairs the firm's IP group along with Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, whose "skill and accuracy are impressive – there is not a matter she cannot advise on". Also a favourite for major brands, Finguerra-DuCharme's repertoire includes handling L'Oreal's trademark portfolio in the United States. "A gem to work with given her expertise and ability to condense complex issues into clear guidance", Teresa Lee is another hard hitter at the firm who co-chairs the trademark group, and who focuses her practice on clearance, registrations and matters before the TTAB. A favourite for non-contentious work, Lee teams up with Philippe Zylberg to offer counsel to clients from a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, food and beverage, and sport, among others. "Philippe possesses the ability to swiftly spot the critical issues in IP cases. He keeps all his team on their toes through that insightfulness. Working with him is a pleasure."

Read more about the firm's WTR rankings using the link below (subscription may be required).

