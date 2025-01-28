Tarnishing One's Reputation: The Perplexity AI Case (Video)

self

Host Bryan Sterba speaks with Matthew P. Hintz, partner in Lowenstein's Trademarks, Copyrights, Trade Secrets & Advertising practice, about the recent case brought by The Wall Street Journal and New York Post against Perplexity AI. In addition to raising claims of copyright infringement, the publishers also allege that Perplexity has tarnished their respective trademarks and brands. Hintz and Sterba explain the concepts of trademark dilution, rights of publicity, and the "fair use" defense within the context of IP protection with respect to AI generated works.

Speakers:

Bryan Sterba , Partner, IP & Tech Transactions; Lowenstein AI; Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

, Partner, IP & Tech Transactions; Lowenstein AI; Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Matthew P. Hintz, Partner, Trademarks, Copyrights, Trade Secrets & Advertising; IP & Tech Transactions; Emerging Companies & Venture Capital





Bryan Sterba: Hi, I'm Bryan Sterba, and welcome to another installment of "A-I Didn't Know That." I'm joined today by my partner, Matthew Hintz, a specialist in trademarks and brand legal issues.

Today, we'll be discussing an interesting case brought recently by the parent companies of The Wall Street Journal and New York Post against Perplexity AI: Perplexity AI offers users of its platform an AI powered search engine that provides real-time answers to end user questions and includes citations to articles available on the internet with the answers it provides.

But like other generative AI platforms, Perplexity AI users have seen issues providing erroneous content, or "hallucinations". In addition to raising claims of copyright infringement, the plaintiffs in this case allege that Perplexity AI's platform provides inaccurate information and cites the plaintiffs' newspapers as sources for that inaccurate information. This tarnishes the brands and their trademarks.

Matthew, would you be able to tell us a little bit about tarnished claims and false designation of origin and just what the plaintiffs would need to prove to meet their burden in this case?