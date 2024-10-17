How Can Businesses In Massachusetts Protect Their Intellectual Property Rights?

Businesses create a great deal of intellectual property, in some cases without knowing it. But even if you have something as simple as a company logo or brand, you have intellectual property that is worth protecting. Other companies have large portfolios of intellectual assets but don't know how best to secure them.

Registering Your Trademarks

A trademark is a name, symbol, design, or some combination thereof that connects a company with the goods and services it provides. The objective of a trademark is for consumers to be able to readily identify the company that created the product or service in question. For instance, most people are familiar with the Microsoft logo and can instantly identify it with the computer software that so many businesses and individuals have come to trust.

If you have any sort of unique brand name or logo, you probably have a trademark. And if you want to secure your place in the market and your reputation, you need to register your trademark. Otherwise, someone else could capitalize off of your hard work and steal your name or symbol. While there are some common law protections for unregistered trademarks, these guarantees are severely limited and will not have nationwide application. Our team can help you register with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), defend any challenges to your application, and litigate to enforce your trademark rights.

Copyright Guarantees You Need

Original creative works such as books, photographs, paintings, music, screenplays, and more can be protected by copyright. The primary objective of a copyright is to keep others from stealing your idea and passing it off as their own. It ensures that the original creator of the work will have the exclusive right to any profits derived from it, as well as the authority to grant permissions to others to use the work.

Any creative work is automatically copyrighted the moment it is fixed in a tangible form. For instance, recording a song effectively copyrights it. However, enforcement of the copyright does require that the author of the work register it with the U.S. Copyright Office. We can assist with all aspects of copyright registration and enforcement, including litigation.

Licensing Agreements for Your Intellectual Property

Many businesses who create intellectual property understand their market potential and wish to monetize their assets by licensing them for others to use. As your company develops intellectual property you may want to enter into a licensing agreement with an individual or business. We are prepared to assist you by negotiating and drafting intellectual property licensing agreements, litigation and mediation concerning alleged breaches by license holders, and providing general counsel to your organization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.