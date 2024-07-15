ARTICLE
15 July 2024

Trademark Trumped

On June 13, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court decided a case that addresses restrictions to registrable trademarks under section 2(c) of the Lanham Act.
United States Intellectual Property
Ani Khachatryan (Associate-Los Angeles, CA) penned "Trademark Trumped," which was reprinted in the June 13, 2024, posting of CLM Magazine. The original article was hosted on the Wilson Elser website as a client Insight. Ani details Vidal v. Elster, a case that tackles the complex intersection between trademark registration and freedom of speech under the First Amendment. Made more interesting by the involvement of current presidential candidate Donald Trump, the USPTO initially denied registration of the proposed mark, and the Federal Circuit later reversed. However, the Supreme Court granted certiorari and reversed, concluding section 2(c) of the Lanham Act did not violate the First Amendment in this case.

Ani Khachatryan
