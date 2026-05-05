Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 88: Ownership Issues

The First Circuit recently addressed a critical question in trade secret litigation: who actually owns a trade secret and therefore has the legal standing to sue for its misappropriation? This episode examines the court's analysis of ownership issues and the implications for companies seeking to protect their confidential information through legal action.

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You are invited to listen to Episode 88: of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Ownership Issues.”

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger breaks down a recent First Circuit case that addressed the issue of who owns a trade secret and therefore has standing to sue for misappropriation.

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