Florida Attorney General Investigates Credit Score Company For Antitrust Violations

Florida's Attorney General has issued a Civil Investigative Demand to a major credit score issuer, investigating potential violations of the Florida Antitrust Act. The probe examines allegations of monopolistic practices including predatory pricing, illegal product bundling, and exclusionary contracts with credit bureaus that may have driven score prices from under $1 to as high as $10.

At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.

On July 1, 2026, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced he issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to a leading credit score issuer, commanding the production of documents and responses to questions to determine whether the company violated the Florida Antitrust Act. The CID focuses on allegations that the California-based company has maintained an unlawful monopoly in the credit scoring market through predatory pricing, illegal product bundling, and exclusionary contracts with the major credit bureaus. The Attorney General contends these practices have driven score prices from under $1 to as high as $10 and harmed consumers’ access to credit. The CID’s requests include pricing histories for the company’s scoring products, communications with the credit bureaus about competitors, agreements with the major credit bureaus, and internal assessments of competitive position relative to competitors. The CID sets the company’s response deadline as August 5, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.