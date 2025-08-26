Ending The War In Gaza: Prospects For An Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

After nearly a year of devastating conflict, mediators Egypt and Qatar have put forward a new proposal that could potentially end the fighting in Gaza. The plan centers on a 60-day truce, phased hostage-prisoner exchanges, partial Israeli withdrawal, and a surge of humanitarian aid. On August 18, Hamas publicly signaled acceptance of the proposal, while Israel indicated it was studying the reply and weighing next steps. The proposal, backed by the mediators and the US, aligns broadly with frameworks advanced since mid-2024. However, fighting continues on the ground as leaders deliberate, and the Israeli government has adopted—though not yet executed—plans to extend military operations, including the conquest of Gaza City. While a halt to the fighting appears more achievable than it has in months, a definitive end to the war remains contingent on bridging political red lines that neither side has yet fully crossed.

Key Players and Their Objectives

Israel's Perspective

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has maintained three stated war aims: returning all hostages, dismantling Hamas's military capabilities, and preventing Gaza from serving as a future launchpad for attacks. However, the government faces intense cross-pressures that complicate any potential agreement. On one side, large-scale protests and families of hostages create urgent pressure to secure a deal. On the other, far-right coalition partners oppose any steps they view as leaving Hamas in power or falling short of "total victory." These dynamics make it difficult to accept any agreement that pauses the war or trades Palestinian prisoners for hostages without clear guarantees of Hamas's disarmament and removal from power. Prime Minister Netanyahu finds himself "sandwiched" between these competing pressures. Recent reporting suggests he has prioritized political survival over popular demands, working alongside his more hawkish coalition partners to maintain his governing coalition's razor-thin majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset members.

Operationally, Israel insists on conditions that minimize military risks during any truce, including verifiable restrictions on Hamas regrouping, limits on fighter movement, and the right to strike if violations occur. Two additional issues loom large: post-war governance arrangements that prevent Hamas's return to power, and sequencing that ensures comprehensive terms rather than open-ended phased deals that might stall after initial implementation.

Hamas's Goals

Hamas seeks to survive the war while achieving several key objectives: securing a permanent ceasefire, obtaining complete Israeli withdrawal, and winning large-scale prisoner releases. Throughout 2024-2025, the group has alternated between accepting proposal outlines and demanding amendments, most notably insisting on language that transitions from temporary truce to "permanent" cessation with full withdrawal.

Hamas's leverage lies in the hostages it holds and its residual military presence. However, the group faces significant vulnerabilities: attrition of its cadres, widespread (and growing) devastation in Gaza, and communication gaps between leaders in Doha and commanders inside Gaza that have periodically slowed negotiations.

Internally, Hamas must justify any prisoner exchange ratios and truce terms to other factions and a war-weary public without appearing to capitulate—a delicate balancing act that constrains its negotiating flexibility.

Washington's Approach

The US is pursuing multiple objectives: securing hostage releases, halting mass civilian casualties and humanitarian collapse, and preventing regional escalation, all while maintaining Israel's security and deterring Hamas. Since mid-2024, US diplomacy has favored a phased approach beginning with an initial pause in fighting featuring hostage releases and humanitarian aid, followed by negotiations to establish longer-term ceasefire and withdrawal arrangements.

The Trump administration must carefully navigate domestic politics and alliance management, applying sufficient pressure on Israel to accept workable terms without fracturing the relationship or emboldening spoilers. Previous frameworks have envisioned initial hostage categories released in exchange for significant prisoner releases, putting off difficult questions about Hamas's future role and Gaza's security arrangements for later phases.

The Mediators: Egypt and Qatar

Egypt serves as both mediator and stakeholder, seeking to end a war that has destabilized its Sinai frontier, triggered cross-border incidents at Rafah, and forced difficult choices regarding the flow of people and goods. Cairo's priorities include achieving a ceasefire that reduces pressure on Rafah and curtails smuggling, establishing arrangements that don't burden Egypt with long-term Gaza responsibilities, and weakening Hamas without creating a vacuum for more radical actors.

Qatar holds a unique position. Its Hamas leaders in Doha, combined with coordination with Washington, enable it to convey messages, test compromises, and unlock humanitarian concessions. Qatar's challenge is maintaining credibility with both sides while demonstrating its ability to deliver compliance. On August 19, Qatari officials confirmed Hamas's "positive" response to the latest plan, highlighting Doha's central role in these negotiations.

Critical Obstacles to a Lasting Agreement

Sequencing and Verification

The central technical challenge involves structuring a "pause first, negotiate later" approach without creating situations where one side secures benefits while the other loses leverage. Verification mechanisms—determining who monitors fighter movements, tunnel usage, and weapons stockpiles—are crucial. Israel will demand intrusive monitoring and rights to resume military action if violations occur, while Hamas will resist arrangements resembling continued occupation.

Prisoner-Hostage Exchange Details

The specific names on exchange lists can determine a deal's success or failure. Hamas seeks the release of high-profile prisoners, including many serving life sentences, while Israel's cabinet faces intense domestic opposition to such releases. The August proposal involves releasing approximately half the remaining hostages during a 60-day truce in exchange for large numbers of Palestinian prisoners, but persistent gaps remain regarding specific names and categories.

Post-War Governance

Even with a successful ceasefire, the question of Gaza's governance remains unresolved. Israel opposes any quick restoration of Hamas authority, while Hamas rejects arrangements that exclude it entirely. Alternative governance models—revamped Palestinian Authority roles, technocratic administrators backed by Arab states, or transitional security mechanisms—remain controversial and under-specified.

Implementation Challenges

Several factors could undermine even a well-crafted agreement. Communication gaps between Hamas's external and internal leadership can slow or derail implementation. Other armed factions or lone actors could sabotage a fragile pause with attacks that invite retaliation and collapse. Israeli coalition politics continue to pit public pressure for hostage deals against coalition partners who view any truce as a strategic failure. Finally, misalignment among mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and the US—regarding timelines, enforcement, or public messaging could prompt either side to harden positions.

Bottom Line: Assessing the Prospects

In the near term, the probability of achieving at least a time-bound truce has increased significantly. Hamas's formal acceptance of the August 60-day proposal removes one major barrier, and Israel is actively reviewing the response. If initial prisoner-hostage swaps proceed and humanitarian aid flows increase, momentum could carry talks into subsequent phases.

Further ahead, converting a temporary truce into an enduring ceasefire remains challenging. Success depends on resolving the most difficult issues—governance arrangements, disarmament benchmarks, and comprehensive hostage releases—within an Israeli political environment that penalizes compromise and a Hamas structure that must demonstrate gains to its constituency.

A phased approach featuring iterative pauses tied to hostage release milestones appears most likely, with the war's formal conclusion dependent on mediators' ability to develop credible governance and verification arrangements both sides can accept without declaring defeat.

