ARTICLE
11 June 2025

DHS Terminates Temporary Protected Status For Nepal

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Cole F. Heyer

On June 5, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it would terminate the temporary protected status (TPS) for Nepal, effective Aug. 5, 2025.

As background, DHS grants TPS to eligible individuals from countries experiencing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions, which allows them to live and work in the United States without fear of deportation.

Nepal was first given TPS designation in 2015 for an 18-month period after an earthquake devastated the country. DHS subsequently extended the TPS designation for an additional 18-month period. Later, DHS, under the first Trump administration, sought to end Nepal's TPS designation in 2018, but this was challenged in federal court. As a result of the litigation, DHS rescinded its decision to terminate TPS for Nepal. DHS has since extended TPS for Nepal on several other occasions, up through the current expiration date of Aug. 5, 2025.

Employees currently working pursuant to TPS under Nepal will lose work authorization on Aug. 5, 2025, and must depart the United States unless they have applied for alternative U.S. immigration benefits that provide work authorization under a different program or category.

Cole F. Heyer
