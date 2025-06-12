DHS Announces Termination Of TPS For Cameroon Effective August 4, 2025

On June 4, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in the Federal Register the termination of the temporary protected status (TPS) designation for Cameroon...

On June 4, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in the Federal Register the termination of the temporary protected status (TPS) designation for Cameroon with no further extension beyond the current expiration of June 7, 2025. The termination of TPS status for Cameroonians takes effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register, on August 4, 2025. Consequently, more than 5,200 Cameroonian nationals currently under TPS will need to transition out of this status by the effective date.

Quick Hits

DHS announced the termination of the temporary protected status (TPS) designation for Cameroon.

The termination will impact approximately 5,200 nationals of Cameroon.

The TPS termination will be effective on August 4, 2025, which is 60 days after the publication in the Federal Register, rather than the original June 7, 2025, expiration.

Cameroon was initially designated for TPS on June 7, 2022, due to “ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions” that prevented nationals from safely returning to the country. In 2023, DHS published notice that it would be extending the designation of Cameroon for TPS for eighteen months, beginning on December 8, 2023, and ending on June 7, 2025. Following consultations with relevant U.S. government agencies, DHS has determined that, despite ongoing conflicts in certain areas, due to improved safety conditions in most regions of Cameroon the country no longer meets the criteria for TPS designation. This determination has led to the termination of the TPS designation.

During the sixty-day transition period, Cameroonian TPS beneficiaries will continue to be authorized for employment. However, after this period, they face removal from the United States unless an alternative lawful immigration status is available. This termination underscores the temporary nature of TPS and the importance of periodic reviews of conditions within countries granted the TPS designation to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

Next Steps

The Federal Register notice specifically confirms that DHS acknowledges that Cameroonian TPS beneficiaries will retain their employment authorization during the 60-day transition period. Consequently, through this Federal Register Notice (FRN), DHS is automatically extending the validity of certain employment authorization documents (EADs) previously issued under Cameroon's TPS designation until August 4, 2025. To verify their continued employment authorization through this date, Cameroonian TPS beneficiaries can present their EADs, which should have the notation A-12 or C-19 under the category section and a “Card Expires” date of June 7, 2025.

